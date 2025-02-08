Former circus performer, ISU staffer remembered

A former circus acrobat and Illinois State University staff member is being remembered for her contributions to the Bloomington area.

Cherie Valentine, 76, died Jan. 31 after being struck by a vehicle in a Bloomington shopping center parking lot.

An SUV hit Valentine in the parking lot of the Empire Plaza Shopping Center, located on the 1600 block of East Empire Street.

“Life is precious, and when someone loses their life, the impact is devastating for family, friends, and our community,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said. “On behalf of the men and women of the Bloomington Police Department, I extend sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Valentine.

“This incident is a stark reminder for all drivers to follow the best safety practices when operating vehicles and using the highway system.”

Valentine worked in her family business, the Flying Valentinos acrobatic team of Bloomington. Her circus debut was performing “a bird’s nest” with her parents, George and Lorraine Valentine, when she was 3 years old.

She performed and assisted in circuses for two decades. Her work included time with the Clyde Beatty, Big Apple and Great American circuses, and Circus Flora in St. Louis.

Valentine graduated from Normal Community High School in 1966 and was an active participant in organizing class reunions.

Following her time in the circus, Valentine transitioned into a new chapter, a career at Illinois State University, starting in 1995 and retiring in 2018.

She served in administrative roles for the ISU Career Center, History Department, History and Social Sciences Center and Illinois Council for the Social Studies. Valentine was office manager for the ISU Politics and Government Department from 2005-18.

She merged her love for the circus with academia, contributing to Bandwagon, the journal of the Circus Historical Society. Valentine also authored and published Back Yard, a semi-monthly publication exploring circus life.

“Cherie Valentine was so very proud of her family’s circus past, and Bloomington-Normal’s place in circus history. Her vibrant character inspired so many,” Maureen Brunsdale, special collections librarian at the Milner Library at ISU said of her colleague in a Facebook post.

A devoted animal lover, Valentine had a passion for all creatures, including Flora, an elephant she performed with for many years, and her kittens, Raffa and Miss Agatha.

She served as the honorary chapter regent of the Letitia Green Stevenson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Valentine volunteered with the Sons of the American Revolution.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, 1115 E. Washington St., Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McLean County Museum of History.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her finance, Brian Nunn.