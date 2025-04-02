Former state senator takes Bloomington Mayor’s Office

In an otherwise dreadful night for Republicans in local races across much of the state, former state Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady won the Bloomington Mayor’s Office in convincing fashion Tuesday.

While Brady didn’t win a majority, he won a strong plurality in the three-way race. With all precincts reporting, Brady won by 2,411 votes over City Council Member Cody Hendricks, 47.9 percent to 33.35 percent. Incumbent Mayor Mbobka Mwilambew was a distant third with 18.75 percent of the vote.

Hendricks was elected to represent Ward 6 in 2023. His term on the City Council goes until April 2027.

Brady, 63, who was born and raised in Bloomington. represented McLean County’s 44th state Senate District from 2002-20, serving as the GOP’s minority leader his last six years. He represented McLean County’s 88th state House District from 1993 to 2001.

He was a three-time Republican candidate for governor.