Hydrant flushing planned in Normal

Fire hydrant flushing will be performed in Normal to remove any sediment or stagnant water from the distribution system and to test fire hydrant operation.

The steps are taken to improve the overall water quality within the distribution system and to ensure the delivery of the highest quality of water possible, town officials said.

Water may become temporarily discolored and residents should avoid washing clothes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. while flushing is in progress.

Flushing is planned for:

May 10-13: Areas north of College Avenue east of Constitution Trail and south of Shelbourne Drive, including: Beechwood Court, Basswood Lane, Heritage Road and Regal Drive; Collie Ridge and Tramore subdivisions; and areas east of Veterans Parkway and south of Interstate 55

May 12-14: Areas west of Linden Street and north of Raab Road; Heartland Ridge; and Lincoln College

May 12-15: Areas south of College Avenue and east of Constitution Trail

May 12-17: Areas between West College Avenue and Raab Rod west of Constitution Trail; and The Pines, Pheasant Ridge, Carriage Hills and Pinehurst subdivisions

May 13-17: Ironwood, Wintergreen, Northfields, Heather Ridge and North Bridge subdivisions; and areas south of College Avenue and west of Constitution Trail

Visit Normalil.gov to view the Hydrant Flushing Map and see when hydrant flushing will be performed in your area.

Drinking water

Fire hydrant flushing that may affect the lead content of your potable water supply.

Lead, a metal found in natural deposits, is harmful to human health. The most common exposure to lead is swallowing or breathing in lead paint chips and dust. However, lead in drinking water can also be a source of lead exposure. In the past, lead was used in some water service lines and household plumbing materials.

Lead in water usually occurs through corrosion of plumbing products containing lead: however, disruption (construction or maintenance) of lead service lines may also temporarily increase lead levels in the water supply. Disruptions may sometimes be caused by disturbances in the water system from hydrant flushing. As of June 19, 1986, new or replaced water service lines and new household plumbing materials could not contain more than 8 percent lead. In addition, on Jan. 4, 2014, lead content was further reduced requiring plumbing materials to be certified as “lead-free” (weighted average of the wetted surface cannot be more than 0.25 percent lead).

Reducing lead exposure

While the entire water system for Normal is flushed, residents can take the following steps to reduce lead:

Run water to flush out lead If the plumbing in your home is accessible, you may be able to inspect your own plumbing to determine whether or not you have a lead service line. Otherwise, you will most likely need to hire a plumber.

If you do not have a lead service line , running the water for one to two minutes at the kitchen tap should clear the lead from your household plumbing to the kitchen tap. Once you have done that, fill a container with water and store it in the refrigerator for drinking, cooking, and preparing baby formula throughout the day.

If you do have a lead service line , flushing times can vary based on the length of your service line and the plumbing configuration in your home. The length of lead service lines varies considerably. Flushing for at least three to five minutes is recommended.