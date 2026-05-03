Hydrant flushing planned in Normal

Hydrant flushing planned in NormalChronicle Media — May 2, 2026
Fire hydrant flushing will be performed in Normal to remove any sediment or stagnant water from the distribution system and to test fire hydrant operation.
The steps are taken to improve the overall water quality within the distribution system and to ensure the delivery of the highest quality of water possible, town officials said.
Water may become temporarily discolored and residents should avoid washing clothes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. while flushing is in progress.
Flushing is planned for:
- May 10-13: Areas north of College Avenue east of Constitution Trail and south of Shelbourne Drive, including: Beechwood Court, Basswood Lane, Heritage Road and Regal Drive; Collie Ridge and Tramore subdivisions; and areas east of Veterans Parkway and south of Interstate 55
- May 12-14: Areas west of Linden Street and north of Raab Road; Heartland Ridge; and Lincoln College
- May 12-15: Areas south of College Avenue and east of Constitution Trail
- May 12-17: Areas between West College Avenue and Raab Rod west of Constitution Trail; and The Pines, Pheasant Ridge, Carriage Hills and Pinehurst subdivisions
- May 13-17: Ironwood, Wintergreen, Northfields, Heather Ridge and North Bridge subdivisions; and areas south of College Avenue and west of Constitution Trail
Visit Normalil.gov to view the Hydrant Flushing Map and see when hydrant flushing will be performed in your area.
Drinking water
Fire hydrant flushing that may affect the lead content of your potable water supply.
Lead, a metal found in natural deposits, is harmful to human health. The most common exposure to lead is swallowing or breathing in lead paint chips and dust. However, lead in drinking water can also be a source of lead exposure. In the past, lead was used in some water service lines and household plumbing materials.
Lead in water usually occurs through corrosion of plumbing products containing lead: however, disruption (construction or maintenance) of lead service lines may also temporarily increase lead levels in the water supply. Disruptions may sometimes be caused by disturbances in the water system from hydrant flushing. As of June 19, 1986, new or replaced water service lines and new household plumbing materials could not contain more than 8 percent lead. In addition, on Jan. 4, 2014, lead content was further reduced requiring plumbing materials to be certified as “lead-free” (weighted average of the wetted surface cannot be more than 0.25 percent lead).
Reducing lead exposure
While the entire water system for Normal is flushed, residents can take the following steps to reduce lead:
- Run water to flush out lead If the plumbing in your home is accessible, you may be able to inspect your own plumbing to determine whether or not you have a lead service line. Otherwise, you will most likely need to hire a plumber.
- If you do not have a lead service line, running the water for one to two minutes at the kitchen tap should clear the lead from your household plumbing to the kitchen tap. Once you have done that, fill a container with water and store it in the refrigerator for drinking, cooking, and preparing baby formula throughout the day.
- If you do have a lead service line, flushing times can vary based on the length of your service line and the plumbing configuration in your home. The length of lead service lines varies considerably. Flushing for at least three to five minutes is recommended.
- Use cold water for drinking, cooking and preparing baby formula. Do not cook with or drink water from the hot water tap. Lead dissolves more easily in hot water. Do not use water from hot water tap to make baby formula.
- Look for alternative sources or treatment of water. Consider purchasing bottled water or a water filter that is certified to remove total lead.
- Clean and remove any debris from faucet aerators on a regular basis.
- Do not boil water to remove lead. It does not reduce lead.
- Purchase lead-free faucets and plumbing components.
- Remove the entire lead service line.
- Test your water for lead. Call 309-454-9563 to find out how to get water tested for lead.
- While Normal does not do the testing, it can provide a list of laboratories certified to do the testing.
- Laboratories will send bottles for sample collection. The town is not affiliated with the laboratories and the labs will charge a fee labs.
- If test results indicate a lead level above 15 parts per billion, bottled water should be used for pregnant women, breastfeeding women, young children and formula-fed infants.