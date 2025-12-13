Illinois company patiently awaits CO2 storage nod

Reacting to a question from a reporter asking whether local opposition to his company’s proposed carbon capture and sequestration project has been a major hindrance to its development, Steve Kelly, general manager of 150-million-gallon-per-year ethanol producer One Earth Energy, paused for a moment before responding, seeming to choose his next words carefully.

“Opposition is bold and big,” said Kelly, whose Gibson City-based wet mill plant processes corn into fuel grade ethanol and distiller’s grains. OEE hopes to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by capturing the CO2 byproduct of corn ethanol production, though local opposition groups say it will be a health risk to their communities if the pipeline plan goes through.

“They went into a McLean County board meeting last week and specifically asked the board to put an ordinance in place to keep us from injecting carbon into our storage well. They are in Washington, they are in Springfield and they are in every county board meeting for anyone considering CCS in this region,” he answered.

Kelly and OEE have been awaiting permit approval to install their proposed 5.9-mile long carbon pipeline and Class VI injection site for several years. One Earth Energy’s offshoot company, One Earth Sequestration, LLC received a second recommendation of denial for a certificate of authority from the Illinois Commerce Commission in April of 2023. The following month, the Illinois General Assembly adopted the Safety and Aid for the Environment in Carbon Capture and Sequestration Act (SB 1289). The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Laura Fine, D-9th, dismissed all pending carbon pipeline and sequestration facility applications before the ICC, which is the state’s governing body over pipelines.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved SB 1289 in July of 2024, primarily as a stopgap measure until the federal government issues new regulations (which were expected earlier this year). Further hindering the project, in December 2023 the McLean County Board denied a special-use permit necessary for the wells, following significant local opposition and safety concerns raised during public hearings.

During the Illinois Corn Growers Association’s 2025 Annual Meeting and Conference, held Nov. 25 at the Illinois Corn AgriCenter, Kelly updated farmer leaders on the status of the company’s request for a certificate of authority from the ICC.

“We think we are about four months away from turning this (facility) into a 175-million-gallon-per-year ethanol plant, and once we do that we can up our permit (application) to 200 million gallons,” Kelly said. “Currently we produce about 350,000 tons of distillers and about 42 million pounds of corn oil per year. We also produce about a half-million tons of CO2. About seven years ago, in 2018, we started to look into ways to sequester our CO2.”

OEE’s “quest to sequester” has entailed years of expensive planning, siting and testing, including drilling over 7,100 feet into soil and sandstone to identify a suitable injection point just over five miles away in neighboring McLean County. A Class VI injection site permit request was submitted to the U.S. Region 5 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in October of 2022.

“We thought the forecast for that permit would be about 24 months. We’re now sitting at about 36 months. If we are fortunate the (EPA’s) technical review will be complete by the end of December and a permit issued by June 2026,” Kelly said. “We feel like we have done all of our due diligence on this and we are complying with all the new regulatory standards that go along with Class VI wells.”

Over 160 million pieces of computer-generated data, along with extensive 2D and 3D imaging, went into determining the site for the injection well, according to Kelly. “We had to make sure it was free of any fissures or cracks in the ground. CO2 has buoyancy, or the ability to rise to the surface, and you have to make sure you have good cap rock that is not porous or cracked. So, a lot of study has gone into this area,” he said.

Seven areas, including seismic activity, will be monitored for safety issues once the pipeline and well are up and running. An emergency response plan was developed at the request of the Ford County Board. OEE worked diligently with local landowners to secure space for the pipeline project, only to have it mothballed due to the state’s moratorium on pipeline permits. The moratorium will expire in July, when OEE plans to go back before the ICC’s pipeline commission. “We have a shovel-ready project,” Kelly said, noting that the injection well has already been drilled. The project’s cost will be supported in part by federal tax credits such as the Internal Revenue Service’s Section 450 credit, which incentivizes companies to reduce CO2 emissions, he added.

“We want to reduce our carbon footprint and access new markets such as sustainable aviation fuel, but for the money we’re investing in these projects we need to get some return. That will come through tax credits,” Kelly said.

In addition to acquiring the Certificate of Authority from the ICC to construct the CO2 pipeline, the once-denied special-use permit must be granted by the McLean County Board before OEE can begin storing carbon at the sequestration well site.