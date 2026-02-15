Lutheran leader indicted on child porn charges

The former overseer of 148 Lutheran congregations in Central Illinois has been indicted on child pornography charges.

Michael Mohr, former president of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod Central Illinois District, was indicted Wednesday in a U.S. District Court in St. Louis on two counts of producing child pornography.

The LCMS Central Illinois District covers 50 counties including McLean, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford.

The St. Louis-based Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod issued a statement regarding the case Wednesday.

“Today, a grand jury indicted Michael Mohr on two counts of production of child pornography. We continue to cooperate with federal authorities and urge all with information to share and cooperate fully with them as well. Even as we are grateful for the light of truth revealing the deeds done in darkness, we are sickened by what is being revealed.

“With this indictment, we know that the course of the investigation will continue and this process can be lengthy. We pray that the Lord, who is making all things new, comfort all the hurting, restore what has been broken, and give those who have been sinned against so gravely hope and faith, and a future unburdened by such evil acts.

“If you or a loved one has something to report regarding this matter, please contact the FBI St. Louis Office at 314-589-2500. The LCMS Central Illinois District has created a special resource to receive reports from an individual who may have experienced harm by Michael Mohr. Call 877-276-1740 or email districtassistance@cidlcms.org. These channels are being monitored by Ms. Rebekah Wendling, a mental health professional.”

Mohr, 54, of Springfield, was arrested Jan. 28 and appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Jan. 29. He will be held in St. Louis County Jail until trial after waiving his right to a detention hearing.

A court-approved search of Mohr’s home allegedly found storage devices that contained videos of three juveniles in the bathroom.

Prosecutors said a search of a Vandalia residence used by Mohr uncovered hidden cameras disguised as a wall clock and Bluetooth speaker.

The investigation began after one of the juveniles told Vandalia police that he discovered a camera disguised as an electronic device charger in a hotel bathroom.

That discovery happened the morning after the juvenile awoke to discover Mohr standing above him and masturbating, believing the victim was asleep, a case affidavit states.

The juvenile said in the affidavit that he was in shock and acted like he was still asleep.

Anyone with information regarding Mohr is asked to submit information via email at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

FBI St. Louis and St. Louis County police are investigating the case with assistance from FBI Springfield and the Vandalia Police Department.

Matthew Harrison, president of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod, said Mohr resigned from the LCMS roster during a meeting with him Monday and is excluded from any roles with the Synod and district, including LCMS Central Illinois president, regent of Concordia Seminary, St. Louis; and associate pastor.

“He will never again be eligible to serve in any future ministerial role in the Synod,” Harrison said in a letter.

He noted that he assigned Mohr a chaplain for spiritual care as required by LCMS bylaws.

“Unfortunately, we will have to revisit this matter as it wends its way through the courts,” Harrison said. “But light has now been shown on what was done in darkness.”

He praised the individuals who brought the alleged crimes to the attention of federal authorities.

“It takes courage to do so,” Harrison sad. “We’re sorry and devastated this happened to you. We suspect the pain may be great … These sins and crimes are the opposite of what the church is here to give. We urge those who are suffering to seek spiritual help, and the Synod and its districts and congregations stand ready to give it.

“The actions for which Michael is accused have no place in society and have no place in our church. I pray for those who have been harmed, for those who care for them, and I also pray for Michael. May justice be served.”

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ offices and the Department of Justice Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Child marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For information about Project Safe Child, visit www.justice.gov/psc.