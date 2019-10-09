McLean County news briefs

NORMAL

Children’s Museum hosts family Halloween Hoopla

This popular fall family event is intended for ghosts and goblins of all ages. Kids and grown-ups alike come in costume to celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating in the museum exhibits and spooktacular games and crafts.

The Zoo Crew will be here to complete your look with free face painting! Children must be accompanied by a paying adult.

The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E Beaufort St ., Normal. Cost is $5 for members and $12 for nonmembers.

Town sets fall hydrant flushing schedule

The Town of Normal fire hydrant flushing is performed to remove any sediment or stagnant water from the distribution system and to test fire hydrant operation.

These steps are taken to improve the overall water quality within the distribution system and to insure the delivery of the highest quality of water possible.

As in the past, the water may become temporarily discolored and residents should avoid washing clothes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. while flushing is in progress in your area. The following schedule will give the approximate day they will be in your area.

Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 – Areas north of College Ave. that are east of Constitution Trail and south of Shelbourne Drive Included – Beechwood Court, Basswood Lane, Heritage Road, Regal Drive also included – Collie Ridge, Tramore Subdivisions as well as areas east of Veterans Parkway and south of I-55.

Oct. 15 to Oct. 17 – Areas west of Linden Street and north of Raab Road as well as Heartland Ridge and Lincoln College.

Oct. 15 to Oct. 18 – Areas south of College Avenue and east of Constitution Trail.

Oct. 16 to Oct. 20 – Ironwood, Wintergreen, Northfields, Heather Ridge and North Bridge Subdivisions as well as areas south of College Ave. and west of Constitution Trail.

Oct. 15 to Oct. 20 – Areas that are between West College Avenue and Raab Road that are west of Constitution Trail as well as the Pines, Pheasant Ridge, Carriage Hills, and Pinehurst Subdivisions.

Visit http://www.normal.org/hydrantflushingmap for a Town wide view of the Hydrant Flushing Map and to see when hydrant flushing will be performed in your area. Additionally, questions regarding the hydrant flushing can also be referred to the Water Department at 454-9563.

McLEAN COUNTY

Barnett to run for another term on board

McLean County Board Member Josh Barnett will seek a second term on the McLean County Board. Barnett is a Republican serving District 10, which covers Bloomington’s east side. He was appointed to the County Board in the summer of 2016 after defeating incumbent Ben Owens in the Republican primary that same year. In November 2016 he was elected to a full four-year term.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of District 10 on the McLean County Board,” Barnett said. “We have done a lot of good, but there is more to do.”

Barnett was appointed chairman of the Property Committee in July by County Board Chairman John McIntyre.

In addition to the Property Committee, Barnett is a member of the Finance and Executive Committees. He is also the county’s representative on the Illinois Association of County Board Members Legislative Committee.

Outside of the McLean County Board, he serves on the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation Board of Directors, is an active member of the Bloomington Kiwanis Club, and is serves on Connect Transit’s “Connect to the Future Working Group”. Professionally, he serves as executive director of the Illinois Property Assessment Institute. He and his wife Jenny reside in Bloomington with their son Joseph.

REGIONAL

Heartland Community College hosting 5K race

Registration is now open for the Heartland Harvest 5K, happening at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Heartland Community College.

Register online at https://www.heartland.edu/foundation/events/5kRegistration.

Registration is $25 if received by Oct. 18. Race day registration is $30. A $5 student and alumni discount may apply.

Do you want to participate for free? Become a team captain and recruit nine of your friends, co-workers or running buddies to sign-up as a team to receive free entry. Learn more about being a team captain.

Packet pick-up and day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Fitness and Recreation Center gymnasium.

The 5K course will lead runners through the Normal campus to the Corn Crib and back, finishing at the Fitness and Recreation Center where participants will enjoy post-race snacks.

Runners will be timed by the Lake Run Club.

EUREKA

College adds new events to homecoming weekend

Eureka College’s Homecoming Weekend is scheduled for Oct. 18-19. Here is a rundown of the weekend’s events:

Friday, Oct. 18

8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Melick Library Book Sale

11:30 a.m.

Homecoming Convocation, Becker Auditorium

Special guest comments will be made by 2019 Outstanding Young Alumnus, Travis Wilcoxen ’05.

12:30- 3 p.m.

Carnivale Student Festival, Burrus Dickinson Lawn.

All alumni are welcome to join in the fun on Friday afternoon as students enjoy homecoming festival activities.

3-5 p.m.

Burgess Hall Art Gallery Presents “The National Park Project” Meet and Greet with artist, Beth Shadur

5:30-7 p.m.

VIP Reception for President Circle Members, Burgess Art Gallery, 3rd Floor of Burgess Hall.

(To inquire about becoming a President’s Circle member, contact the Development Office at 877-892-7823.)

5 – 7 p.m.

Black Alumni Association Open House, Gammon Room of Melick Library. (All Alumni Welcome)

6:30-8 p.m.

Reagan Alumni Open House, Jacob House, 207 Campus Street.

8-9 p.m.

Bonfire and Homecoming Happening Pep Rally, Burgess Gravel Parking Lot

Saturday, Oct. 19

9-4 p.m.

Cerf Center Burgoo, Bookstore Open

9:30-2:30 p.m.

Melick Library Book Sale Continues

10-11:30 a.m.

Alumni Board Open House, Ben Major Lounge

11 a.m.

Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Reagan Arena

Noon

Tailgate Area Opens Along Reagan Southwest Lawn with Food Truck fare by Trailin’ Smoke BBQ, Papa Murphy’s Pizza by the slice, Deep Fried Delights, Wayne’s Kettlecorn and Lemonade Shake Ups, Gramma Nana’s Kitchen Sweets, Sodexo Gumbo and Jambalaya. Music provided by ZA Funk!

12-2 p.m.

Homecoming Family Festival

Bring the family out for this our first Homecoming Festival taking place on the Football Practice Field adjacent the Softball Field and Tailgating in the East Reagan parking lot. There will be Student & Community Booths, a photo booth and novelty attractions for the whole family.

2 p.m.

Reagan Alumni Tailgate Gathering adjacent to Alumni Tailgate

2 p.m. – 3rd Quarter

Children’s Area Open with attractions by Fun on the Run and the Unique Twist, Tennis Courts, weather permitting. Rain site: Reagan Arena

3:30 p.m.

Pre-game festivities begin

4 p.m.

Kick Off

7-8:30 p.m.

5th Quarter Party at Chanticleer (All Alumni Welcome)

STATE

State makes Next Round of Cannabis License Applications

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said applications for adult use cannabis licenses for new dispensing organizations are now available. Applications for new dispensing organizations can be found on the Department’s website.

The applications will be accepted by the department starting on Dec. 10 and must be submitted by noon on Jan. 2, 2020. Applications will start being reviewed following the Jan. 2 deadline, with 75 conditional adult use dispensing organization licenses awarded by May 1, 2020.

Social equity applicants will receive points on their application and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions and waivers.