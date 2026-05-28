McLean County towns ready to cruise through the decades of Route 66

As the Memorial Day weekend fades away and spring begins turning into summer, Route 66 centennial celebrations are picking up.

McLean County will be the place to be the weekend of June 6-7, as The Cruisin’ Through the Century party weekend features celebrations in each of McLean County’s Route 66 municipalities. The events will reflect a given decade in the roadway’s history, where locals and visitors alike can celebrate the legacy of Route 66.

Organizers are promising “a full-throttle, two-day journey through music, style, and nostalgia – no GPS required.”

The festivities begin the morning of Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. in Chenoa, which will host a “flapper” dance contest honoring the Roaring ‘20s, the decade the Mother Road came into existence.

The three-hour event will have musical entertainment, a barbershop quartet, a ‘20s style show and decade review and retro cars, as well as food and “speakeasy” beverages and yard games. A walking tour of Chenoa’s historic downtown will feature vintage windows and decor from the ‘20s.

About 10 minutes southwest of Chenoa, starting at noon the 1930s will hold sway as Lexington enjoys “Jivin’ into the 1930s,” with big band music by Colby Power’s Quintet in The Shed on the beautifully landscaped 42 acres of The Castle. The four-hour event will also feature a speakeasy and ice cream social parlor, pulled pork sandwiches and root beer floats in the elegant 1898 Queen Anne mansion.

Another 10 minutes or so further southwest on Route 66 from 3 to 6 p.m., the ‘40s will reign in Towanda, which is home to several classic roadway sites, including “Dead Man’s Curve.” The event at the Towanda American Legion Post 931 Marion Lee Miller at 207 Hely St. will be a World War II-themed celebration featuring live music from a classic three-piece band.

From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington, the ‘60s take over the downtown area. There will be plenty of food and drink, and music by the seven-piece Chicago-based powerhouse Motown Nation band, as well as the Illinois Symphony Orchestra. A 1960s costume contest starts at 6:45 p.m., with prizes including tickets to The Beach Boys on Aug. 13.

There’ll also be a classic car show, and a celebration of iconic Route 66 community members. And organizers promise “A BIG surprise you’ll have to see to believe.”

For folks desiring a quieter celebration, the McLean County Museum of History will offer a program between 6 and 10 p.m. at 200 N. Main St. With the help of faculty from Illinois State University, each side of the museum will be transformed into a “fully immersive 360-degree storytelling canvas,” for the projection of a 10-minute show of “archival imagery, animated visuals, and music to showcase the legacy of Route 66 in the region.”

Sunday’s Route 66 events kick off at noon in Normal, which hosts a 1950s retro roadside picnic for all ages at One Normal Plaza. The events will feature “throwback prices” on classic eats, retro tunes from Bloomington-Normal’s own vintage rock ‘n’ roll power trio Union Avenue band, roller skating with the Prairieland Punishers and baseball with the Prairie Chickens Vintage Baseball Club. Attendees can also visit the nearby site of the Sprague’s Super Service gas station.

The schedule jumps to the 1970s down Route 66 southwest to the unincorporated area of Funks Grove (at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup, 5257 Old Route 66, in Shirley, IL) where, starting at 3 p.m. the decade is celebrated with tie-dye.

At 5 p.m. about 5 miles southwest, the village of McLean will close out the weekend with a celebration of the 80s, including a classic car parade, and music and food in the village square until 9 pm.

More information is available at https://www.downtownbloomington.org/events/cruisin-through-the-century.