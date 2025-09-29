McLean Democrats raising cash, focusing on teamwork at Obama Legacy Dinner

McLean County Democrats are preparing for their biggest fundraiser on Oct. 10 at their annual Obama Legacy Dinner, but there’ll be a lot more going on than just raising money for the local party operations.

The event, in the Brown Ballroom in the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University, will feature Democratic figures from across the state and country. The headline speaker will be Lis Smith, a Democratic political strategist and veteran of over 20 political campaigns, including most recently as a senior adviser in communications to presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Prior to Buttigieg’s campaign, she’d worked for everyone from former President Barack Obama to Senator Claire McCaskill, and several governors.

Other guest speakers will include Illinois State Sen. Dave Koehler, D-46, who represents parts of McLean, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties, and Illinois State Representative Sharon Chung, D-91, of Bloomington.

McLean County Democratic Party chairman Patrick Cortesi said each speaker “will touch on Democratic values and policy, their hopes and plans for the future, and the legacy of Barack and Michelle Obama.”

Cortesi said the annual event is not just about raising cash, but is an opportunity to both celebrate past accomplishments and build the sort of team spirit that will help ensure success in next year’s general elections.

Cortesi said the event allows Democrats to mix with each other and create the sort of energy needed to win elections.

“It’s important to show that we’re united as a team,” he said. “To spend an evening with like-minded people (and let each other) know they’re not alone.”

Cortesi said teamwork and motivating people are essential elements to building an effective political operation.

“Our primary focus is making sure we have all the pieces in place,” he said. That includes people, funding, and party infrastructure.

As for celebrating, Cortesi said 2024 was a year for Democrats to celebrate in Illinois, with major successes locally.

“During the 2024 election, McLean was one of five counties in Illinois to increase our vote totals,” Cortesi noted. “And one of just 57 in the nation to do so over the last three elections.”

“We flipped the McLean County Board blue,” he said of taking what was once a 5-15 Democratic super minority to what is now a 12-8 majority. “And we sent Rep. Sharon Chung back to Springfield.”

Cortesi said the basic goal of all his and other’s efforts is to “work together against Trumpism, to fight back against Trumpism.”

“The best method of resistance is to elect good people to local offices,” he said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that Democrats will win up and down the ballot, specially seeing the candidates the GOP has, for governor, for comptroller, treasurer.”

“It’s extremely feasible that the Republican Party is in disarray,” he said. “That’s a key difference between us and the GOP.”

With his county organization motivated and focused on executing a powerful ground game, Cortesi said, the only other element needed is party leadership support for the big ticket expenditures. Including the Democratic Party of Illinois, Democrats for the Illinois House, the campaign arm of Speaker Chris Welch, and ISDF, the campaign arm of Senate President Don Harmon.

“I’m in regular communication with those folks” Cortesi said. He has two state office holders he’s keenly focused on in Koehler and Chung, and plans to do everything possible to ensure they retain their seats in Springfield.

“Sharon Chung is such a powerhouse. She’s always a seat to defend,” he said, adding, “And we’re hoping to increase our majority on the McLean County Board.”