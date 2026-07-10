McLean history museum to open exhibit on local baseball, softball

Many of us would love to step into the past – even if only for a few hours – to see what life was like before our time.

Fans of baseball, softball, or local history will be able to do the next best thing Saturday, July 18, at the opening of a new exhibit at the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington.

More Than a Game: A Community History of Baseball & Softball will explore 150 years of history through America’s favorite pastime. The museum is celebrating the exhibit’s opening with a full day of activities beginning at 9 a.m., all of which are free to the public.

Trivia contests will be held until noon at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market, with local mascots on hand. At 2 p.m., attendees can chow down on ballpark-style refreshments while chatting with the exhibit’s curators Bill Kemp and Maria Mears. Kemp will share information about local baseball and softball history, while Mears will provide insights into the exhibit’s production.

Starting at 5 p.m. on the west steps of the museum (200 N. Main St.), the Heartland Jazz Orchestra will perform. On the opposite side of the square, baseball-inspired lawn games, trivia, and face painting from the Zoo Lady begin at 6 p.m. Finally, a Movies at the Mural showing of “A League of Their Own” starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks will start at 8 p.m. The movie was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry.

Micaela Harris has been with the museum for the past four years, including the last three as director of communications.

“We’ll be set up outside the Farmers’ Market on Washington Street with a trivia wheel, and Corny, the mascot for the Normal CornBelters collegiate summer baseball team, will be on hand,” said Harris, who was born in Springfield, moved to Bloomington with her family at age 6, and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations and graphic design from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

“People can come up to our booth and we’ll have baseball and softball trivia questions for them, primarily locally based questions with some national questions woven in there,” Harris said. “We’ll have some small prizes, but the real prize will be the joy of learning something new.”

Calling all announcers

Other exhibit attractions include visitors sitting in the announcers’ booth to call the game like Bloomington native Bill King and Denny Matthews, who was raised in Bloomington. Both were presented with the Ford C. Frick Award for major contributions to baseball by the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

King, who won the award posthumously in 2017, was the radio voice of the Oakland Athletics for more than 20 years, as well as the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and San Francisco/Golden State Warriors. Previously he announced games for the San Francisco Giants and football and basketball games for the University of California.

Matthews, who earned the award in 2007, has been the play-by-play announcer for the Kansas City Royals since the team’s inception in 1969. After playing baseball and football for Illinois Wesleyan University, he worked for local radio and TV stations in Peoria and St. Louis. Matthews called the 1982 and 1985 World Series for the CBS Radio Network.

The exhibit offers several hands-on learning opportunities. Explore the county’s ballfields past and present on a digital kiosk; flip through the channels of a vintage television broadcasting archival footage, including clips from the 1988 Amateur Softball Association Men’s Major Fastpitch National Championship hosted at Bloomington’s O’Neil Park; and keep score on a replica of “The Pantagraph” scoreboard, around which hundreds of people gathered in the 1930s to “watch” major league games before radio and television coverage were widespread.

“This is our most interactive temporary exhibit yet,” said Executive Director Julie Emig. “This exhibit provides hands-on learning opportunities to people of all ages. It connects local history to a larger national narrative, exploring topics like race and gender through the sport.”

Mears explained that there are a variety of additional components to the exhibit for visitors to experience.

“A softball from local civil rights activist Merlin Kennedy, Melinda Fischer’s 1969 softball uniform, and an 1884 baseball from Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourn make this history tangible,” Mears said. Kennedy moved to Bloomington at age 32, Fischer grew up in Pekin, and Radbourn was raised in Bloomington.

“From the Bloomington Colored Giants who played in the first half of the 20th century to the 2025 Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association Angels, the exhibit shares stories spanning generations,” Mears added. “We hope these stories will help connect and inspire future generations.”

If you exhibit, they will come

Harris said she anticipates that people will attend on Saturday from all over the area and beyond.

“We’re expecting people from Bloomington, of course, as well as any of the towns in McLean County and surrounding areas, plus baseball and softball enthusiasts from Peoria and Champaign,” Harris said. “There will be something fun for everyone. Make a day trip out of it. Enjoy eating at one of the many unique restaurants in downtown Bloomington, visit Miller Park Zoo, and just enjoy a day on Route 66.”

“I hope people end up being inspired by the variety of stories that can be shared through baseball and softball history in the area. We’ll be able to remind people that this is not just a flyover town. Interesting things happen here, and they are the threads that connect all of us through a rich, shared history.”

The exhibit will be up for five years in the Dolan-Behr gallery on the museum’s third floor. The museum conducted research for nearly five years to compile this exhibit. Edwards Creative, a Quad Cities-based design firm, helped bring it to life.

After this Saturday, admission to the exhibit is included with general museum admission. The McLean County Museum of History is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesdays, the museum is open until 8 p.m. and offers free admission all day. On Saturdays, admission is free during the Farmers’ Market until noon.

The exhibit’s opening is presented by BEER NUTS® Brand Snacks and the Shirk family.

The McLean County Museum of History is a nationally accredited, award-winning museum. As an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit, the museum preserves, educates, and collaborates to share the diverse stories of the people of McLean County. More information is available at mchistory.org.