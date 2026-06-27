Normal man charged in shooting

A Normal man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left an individual hospitalized.

Maurice Delaney, 44, faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 3 felony; and no valid firearm owners identification, a Class A misdemeanor.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to 364 days in county jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

Normal police arrested Delaney in connection with a shooting Thursday on the 7000 block of North Golfcrest Road.

Police said the charges are subject to review by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Bloomington police assisted in the investigation.

Police said the victim remains in serious, but stable condition at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Normal police at 309-454-9535.