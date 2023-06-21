Normal’s Vernon Avenue project up for public review

The public is encouraged to give feedback on the new plans for Vernon Avenue from West Beaufort Street to Towanda Avenue.

The project is part of the Town of Normal’s complete streets review process.

The town will hold a public open house on Tuesday, June 27 at 6:15 p.m. at the Council Chambers & Room 409, City Hall, Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

“We invite the public to attend a presentation to learn more and provide feedback. The presentation will be followed by small group discussions designed to help the Town better understand improvements the community values most,” City Manager Pamela Reece stated in a release. “We want to hear from the public to ensure we understand the needs of all users.”

Vernon Avenue serves as an east-west corridor from Illinois State University to the business district along Veterans Parkway. The study area includes multiple access points to Constitution Trail, Colene Hoose Elementary School and a new 16-acre natural playground.

“Every day, drivers, pedestrians — including young children ­— bus passengers, and bicyclists travel in and around this area. It’s close to the school, the Trail and a new, natural playground sure to bring in even more people,” Reece said. “This is a high traffic area frequented daily by people using many different types of transportation. Improving safety is critical.”

Meeting materials will be shared on the Town website. www.normalil.gov, following the public meeting.

The Town of Normal embarked on this review process to provide safe, accessible accommodation for all. Project objectives include: