Pedestrian killed in Bloomington parking lot

A pedestrian was killed Friday afternoon when hit in a Bloomington parking lot.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m. Friday, Bloomington police officers responded to the parking lot of the Empire Plaza Shopping Center, located on the 1600 block of East Empire Street, for an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The Bloomington Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers observed the accident and began their investigation. Due to the severity of the person’s injuries, the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team and the McLean County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.

The Coroner’s Office pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. An autopsy is pending.

Bloomington police, the Accident Reconstruction Team and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888,