R.F.D. News & Views

In an effort to avoid the topic of national politics affecting agriculture, we look at a groundbreaking public watershed program launching in McLean County, along with a new location for the Corn Millers Conference. It’s also Soil Health Week and Natural Disaster Awareness Week– what do they mean to farmers? Please read on…

Watershed Stewards Program

BLOOMINGTON – This spring, the University of Illinois Extension is launching a Master Watershed Stewards Program in McLean County.

The Illinois-Indiana Master Watershed Steward Program is an eight-week journey designed to empower community members as guardians of natural ecosystems. Through science-based education by local experts and group activities, participants can gain tools and knowledge to protect and conserve land and water resources. The course will run from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 1-May 25 at the McLean Extension Office. For $84, participants receive training materials and program support through the 20 hours of coursework. Topics include water quality science and the impacts of climate change, invasive species, and agriculture. After completing training, participants can connect with local partners to engage in restoration and community science, and educational programs.

To become Watershed Stewards and advance your local impact, visit https://extension.illinois.edu/lmw/events. (University of Illinois Extension, Livingston, McLean, and Woodford counties)

Corn Milling Conference

ST. LOUIS – Corn usage in the brewing and pet food industries, along with the application of AI and gene editing in corn breeding, will be topics of discussion for the 66th annual Corn Dry Milling Conference, which is set for May 28-29 at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis.

The meeting will also focus on packaging and testing solutions, as well as research findings from U.S. Department of Agriculture and university scientists.

This will be the first year for the conference to meet in the Gateway City after many years meeting in Peoria.

“For 66 years, the Corn Dry Milling Conference has united the corn-milling value chain to learn directly from scientists and companies at the forefront of innovations affecting the corn industry,” said North American Millers Association President Jane DeMarchi. “We are thrilled about the changes to this year’s conference, including a new location and the expansion of our program to two days. We look forward to seeing everyone in St. Louis.”

Contact generalinfo@namamillers.org or 202-484-2200 for information.

Soil Health Week

PEORIA – Next week (March 3-9) is Soil Health Week in Illinois, a time to acknowledge and celebrate the state’s most precious natural resource.

A number of hands-on events are planned, including “Home Composting for Healthy Soil: A hands-on workshop,” set for 12:30-2:30 p.m. March 9 at Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria, 3000 W. Richwoods Blvd.

The hands-on workshop/demonstration will center on how to create a compost area to turn your kitchen and garden waste into healthy soil.

It will be held outdoors on the grounds of the church, which has several acres of forested land and natural plantings, and will be led by members of the Heart of Illinois Sierra Club and the church education staff. The instruction will underscore the importance of composting in building and maintaining healthy soil, while reducing the need for climate-damaging chemical fertilizers that find their way into streams and rivers. T

The workshop will cover composting methods, from an on-the-ground compost area to a rotating drum device. It will include what material to compost and what to avoid. This is targeted to families, beginners and experienced gardeners. A composting area will be created on church property. Participants will assist in setting it up and starting the composting process. (American Heartland Trust news)

Crop, range land losses

SPRINGFIELD – In addition to being part of Soil Health Week, March 3-7 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

It is of importance to farmers because total losses to crops and range land from major 2024 weather and fire events exceeded $20.3 billion, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

This week the National Weather Service is promoting a daily focus on weather hazards to boost community safety and awareness.

Daily focus topics are:

Monday

● Learn about the multiple ways to receive emergency alerts — from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios to mobile notifications — and ensure you never miss a life-saving warning.

Tuesday

● A tornado drill will be conducted at 10 a.m. to give schools, businesses, and households the opportunity to practice their emergency plans. It is a reminder to identify safe shelters and review tornado response procedures.

Wednesday

● Lightning safety is key. Understand the “When thunder roars, go indoors” rule and learn how to minimize your risk during storms.

Thursday

● Discover how to protect your property from damaging winds and hail, and the importance of securing outdoor items before storms strike.

Friday

● Flash floods can be sudden and deadly. Learn the risks of driving through floodwaters and the “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” principle.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week is a reminder for everyone to review their emergency plans, build disaster kits, and stay informed.

Illinois Farm Fact

The reported $20.3 billion in damage to crops and range land from natural disasters and fires in 2024 comprises 11 percent of the total losses from natural disasters in the United States in all categories. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Tim Alexander is a freelance writer.

