State Police release video of Lexington gunfire exchange

Illinois State Police have released the video of an officer-involved shooting in McLean County.

The State Police’s Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation into the February shooting.

Just after 9:35 a.m. Feb. 6, ISP officers were alerted to a vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery in Texas traveling on Interstate 74 in Champaign County. Officers began to track the vehicle as it headed north into McLean County.

Around 10:30 a.m., the vehicle stopped at a gas station in Lexington and one occupant, 19-year-old Joseph Martin Hernandez from Texas exited the vehicle and entered the gas station. Shortly after, officers arrived at the gas station and attempted to take the driver, 18-year-old Ryan Aeron Stanley Hurst from Arkansas, into custody.

Hurst allegedly pointed a gun at officers and fired, and officers exchanged gunfire, striking Hurst.

State Police said officers began providing first aid until Hurst was transported to a hospital. The Arkansas man has since been released.

Hernandez was not injured and was taken into custody for further investigation.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Hurst is being held in the McLean County Jail on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of aggravated assault.

The video of the event can be found at https://ispvideos.illinois.gov/media/videos/ois_lexington_02-06-25-mp4.

ISP is collecting evidence and conducting interviews. State Police said they will continue to submit evidence and facts for review to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.