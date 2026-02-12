Two hurt in Interstate 55 crash

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 55 in McLean County.

Illinois State Police said the crash involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer on southbound I-55 near milepost 173 shortly before 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The right lane of southbound I-55 was closed for extended period of time following the accident.