Belleville mayoral contest gets personal

In an otherwise sleepy election season expected to see low voter turnout, several races in Belleville appear likely to garner more attention than usual.

Incumbent Mayor Patty Gregory has lost the support of two former key allies and advisors, Gigi Dowling Urban and Kathy Kaiser. Urban had been administrative liaison for Gregory since she took office in 2021. She resigned in January.

Kaiser worked on Gregory’s 2021 campaign and went on to be director of public relations and communications for Belleville for 2 1/2 years before leaving for another job.

Urban was blunt in her endorsement of Gregory’s challenger, current City Clerk Jenny Gain Meyer.

“When I consider honestly which candidates will represent our citizens with hard work, honesty, and integrity, there really is no other choice,” Urban wrote on her Facebook page.

She also endorsed former Alderperson Shelly Schaefer for city clerk to replace Meyer and Kaiser for Ward 5 alderperson to replace Schaefer.

Urban has posted a series of “Kitchen Table Chats” on Facebook over the past several months, speaking directly to her Ward 2 constituency and Belleville citizens in general.

“I know that my endorsements of Jenny Gain Meyer…, Shelly Schaefer, and Kathy Kaiser may cost me some votes…but it’s the right thing to do,” Urban wrote.

On March 5, Urban posted again, saying, “As the City Clerk and a lifelong resident, Jenny Gain Meyer knows Belleville. As Mayor, she’ll focus on revitalization and growth and will bring together community and city leaders to build a stronger, more vibrant Belleville for everyone.”

Gregory expressed disappointment with Urban’s and Kaiser’s political defection to her opponent, telling the Belleville News Democrat, “Of course, I’m disappointed (about the endorsements), but it’s their right to do.”

She said she still considers Urban and Kaiser to be friends, but allowed that “politics makes strange bedfellows.”

Gregory has formed other political alliances, including with city clerk candidate Irma Golliday, who is running against Schaefer.

Meyer and Gregory sat before the Highland Neighborhood Association in a mayoral question and answer session on Tuesday.

Meyer touted her lifelong residency in the city, strong organizational skills and her involvement in government since 2003, including the last eight years as city clerk.

She told the audience that she values respectful, face-to-face relationships with people, and teamwork in government

“Remember, the mayor’s job cannot be done alone,” she said. “It takes a team.”

Meyer said her experience and skills will allow her to advance her initiatives for the city.

She said a top goal if elected mayor “is to update our Comprehensive Plan.”

The plan, she said, “is intrical to leading Belleville into the future. This plan will provide the city a clear path to strengthening our future.”

Meyer also listed neighborhood revitalization and population growth as “essential” goals to be pursued.

Meyer also proposed creating an initiative she called “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”

Gregory pointed to her more than three decades as a teacher as forming the foundation of her approach to government, saying that teachers “are problem solvers” and “relationship builders” who “love working toward an objective.”

“I’ve always felt this is very important for the progress of our city,” she said.

Gregory said she first decided to run for mayor in 2021 after seeing Belleville being in decline, and that not being addressed by the previous administration. Among the shortcomings, she said, were a police department that was both underfunded and understaffed,” working with no contract for 3 1/2 three years.

The city, Gregory said, has since signed a five-year police contract with a 20-percent raise, and has hired 45 new officers.

In addition, she said, derelict properties were also cleaned up, and relations with nearby Scott Air Force base were improved and strengthened.