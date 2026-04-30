Belleville tax preparer Dormeshia Haire pleads guilty to $650,000 in tax fraud

A Belleville-based tax preparer will remain in federal custody awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to five criminal counts related to $648,000 in income tax fraud.

Dormeshia A. Haire, 38, of St. Charles, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements on a tax return, one count of wire fraud, and three counts of aiding and abetting the submission of false and fraudulent returns. She faces up to 20 years in prison for the wire fraud conviction, and up to three years each in prison for making for false statements on tax returns and aiding and abetting in submitting false tax returns.

Haire is accused of under reported income on her own tax returns and on her clients returns that resulted in an outstanding tax obligation to the IRS of more than $600,000, and an additional $48,000 to the State of Illinois.

Prosecutors say Haire owned and operated tax return preparation businesses under several names, including Dormeshia Taxes, Dormeshia Haire Taxes, Dormeshia Haire Tax Services and One Tax Guru Financial Services Inc.

Haire had an active presence on Facebook over the past several years, touting her tax services and soliciting business. She even had a large billboard at one point, advertising her One Tax Guru Financial Services.

Haire was originally indicted in April of 2024 under then US Attorney Rachel Aud Crowe’s office for under reporting her income on personal returns in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Prosecutors say Haire did not report any gross receipts associated with her employment in 2019, despite estimated actual gross receipts of more than $43,000.

In her personal 2020 tax return statement, Haire reported $23,834, but the IRS alleged her gross receipts to be an estimated $192,200. On her 2021 tax return statement, she reported gross receipts of $50,323, but the government estimated those gross receipts to be $323,396.”

“Tax preparers must work ethically and abide by federal law, or face consequences from the IRS for intentionally making false statements, committing fraud and ultimately causing the government to lose significant tax dollars,” Aud Crowe said at the time.

On March 24, a federal grand jury returned a nine-count superseding indictment charging Haire with three counts of fraud and false statements on tax returns, three counts of wire fraud and three counts of aiding and abetting in submitting false and fraudulent return.

“Dormeshia Haire cheated the tax system twice over,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said in a statement. “She falsified her own returns and then worked with clients to file hundreds of other fraudulent returns.”

Weinhoeft said Haire’s fraud “represents a toxic ‘free-money mentality’ that leads people to fleece public programs.” The IRS Criminal Investigation office led the probe of Haire, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Howard prosecuted the case since April of 2024.

Haire, who has been in custody since April 6 will remain there as she awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 5.

In 2024, the prosecutors sought several conditions for Haire’s release on bond, including that she not be allowed to prepare tax returns for clients “during the pendency of her criminal case.”

The judge allowed Haire to continue working as a tax return preparer, with several conditions, including notifying each client of her being under indictment, having each client sign a formal acknowledgement of that notification and informing “third parties of potential risks due to the defendant’s criminal record or personal history or characteristics.” Haire was also required to communicate with the U.S. Probation/ Pretrial Services Office to “confirm the defendant’s compliance with such notification requirement.”

After more than a year attempting to have Haire’s bond revoked, prosecutors told the court in March that Haire had repeatedly failed to inform her tax preparation clients of her being under indictment for tax fraud and did not have them sign written acknowledgements of that fact.

Prosecutors also listed other violations by Haire of her bond conditions, including numerous failed drug tests, numerous instances of her failing to show up for drug testing and for scheduled counseling appointments. Last month the judge “found clear and convincing evidence that Haire violated her bond conditions.”