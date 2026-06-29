Bethalto woman sentenced for sexual assault

A Bethalto woman has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a boy.

Amy Bryant, 44, received the sentence today after pleading guilty to criminal sexual assault. She admitted to having a sexual relationship with a minor between Oct. 1, 2024 and April 15, 2025.

The boy was 14 when the relationship began, and was an acquaintance of Bryant’s family.

In addition to the prison term, the conviction means Bryant is subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender.

The boy’s mother gave an victim-impact statement, saying the matter has profoundly affected her son.

“I want to begin by thanking the investigators, prosecutors and everyone involved in bringing this case to resolution,” the mother said. “I am grateful for the system acting quickly on my son’s behalf, and that accountability is being imposed. But I need the court to understand that while this case may be reaching its conclusion, my son’s sentence is not over.”

The boy also gave an impact statement, saying Bryant “took away my sense of safety and trust, but she did not take away who I am. I am rebuilding my life, finding my light again, and moving forward.”

The Bethalto Police Department investigated the case.

Charges against Bryant were filed May 4 – less than a week after an anonymous tip was received.

“This perpetrator held a position of trust or supervision in relation to the victim, which makes the crime even more abhorrent,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “I commend Bethalto police and our prosecution team for their swift action and resolution of this case, which we hope will allow the victim to continue to heal.”

Madison County Circuit Judge Tim Berkley presided over the case.