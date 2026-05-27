Caseyville man charged in 1993 murder

Caseyville man charged in 1993 murderChronicle Media — May 26, 2026
A Caseyville man has been charged in connection with a 1993 murder.
Albert Zigler, 70, of 8857 Braden Drive, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Randi Sperino.
Prosecutors said Zigler beat Sperino about the head with a bludgeon on Nov. 9, 1993. Her body was found in a field along Hanfelder Road in rural Madison County.
Zigler is being held in Madison County Jail.
A warrant was issued for Zigler’s arrest on Thursday.
Sperino was 34 at the time of her death; Zigler was 38.
Zigler made his initial court appearance this afternoon.
Madison County Circuit Court Associate Judge John Hackett appointed a public defender to represent Zigler.
He is scheduled for a detention hearing at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.