Caseyville man charged in 1993 murder

A Caseyville man has been charged in connection with a 1993 murder.

Albert Zigler, 70, of 8857 Braden Drive, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Randi Sperino.

Prosecutors said Zigler beat Sperino about the head with a bludgeon on Nov. 9, 1993. Her body was found in a field along Hanfelder Road in rural Madison County.

Zigler is being held in Madison County Jail.

A warrant was issued for Zigler’s arrest on Thursday.

Sperino was 34 at the time of her death; Zigler was 38.

Zigler made his initial court appearance this afternoon.

Madison County Circuit Court Associate Judge John Hackett appointed a public defender to represent Zigler.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.