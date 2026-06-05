Cottingham nominating petition challenged in 112th House District

Collinsville resident and would be 112th House candidate Andrew Stephen Cottingham had big plans to take on both major parties in Illinois.

But you have to qualify for the general election ballot first. Unfortunately for Cottingham, he submitted less than one quarter of the required signatures on his nominating petition, and both Democrats and Republicans filed objections to his petition with the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Collinsville Republican Precinct Committeewoman Jeanne Lomax filed filed an objection with the ISBE on June 1, and Carol A. Manning, a Democratic Precinct Committeewoman in Edwardsville, filed an objection June 2.

Copies of the objections will not be available for up to a week, since, according to Illinois law, prior to the initial meeting of the State Officers Electoral Board, objection requests will only be fulfilled for named candidates and objectors or attorneys of record who have completed an appearance form.”

However, a review of Cottingham’s submitted petition sheets showed he had only 629 signatures, far short of the minimum. It is unlikely that Cottingham will take on the expense of an attorney to defend his petition, since he has almost no money in his campaign fund.

Cottingham, 25, said he identified as Republican until 2018, when he joined the Democratic Party.

“But my time with them was rather brief,” he said. Now he trusts neither major party to do the right thing.

Cottingham has said his priority is to “both advance policy and grow the third-party movement.”

Cottingham has previously acknowledged that it “will take more than one candidate or race” to effect the changes he wants to see. “Which is why I am so eager to make connections, build coalitions, and work together with other candidates and organizations.”

Cottingham said he ruled out running as a “‘pure Independent”’ early on because “I did not want this campaign to become a ‘one-man-show’ or a vanity project for myself.” To that end, he teamed up with fellow Independence Party member Gary Pierce, who has declared his candidacy for Illinois governor.

Cottingham has also acknowledged the procedural hill which he and Pierce have to climb. Under Illinois law, independent and new parties for governor are required to collect signatures reflecting a minimum of 1 percent of the number of voters who voted in the last statewide general election or 25,000 qualified voters, whichever is less.

“As third-party candidates, Gary and Alex will have to gather a minimum of 25,000 valid signatures to get on the ballot in 2026,” a post noted. “Meanwhile, Andrew will have to collect a minimum of 2,600 signatures from District 112 to get on the ballot. As a result, both campaigns have agreed to assist one another through joint-petition efforts.”

Pierce appears to have fared even worse than Cottingham, gathering no more than 2,976 signatures out of the required minimum of 25,000 signatures. His petition has also been challenged.

Any inquiry into a formal objection would be conducted by a hearing officer appointed by the ISBE. That hearing officer would then make a formal recommendation to the State Board of Elections, which would vote to uphold or reject the hearing officer’s opinion.

This is the second time during the 2026 election cycle that a would-be 112th House candidate submitted too few petition signatures to qualify. Last November, Halley Johnson, a 20-year-old college student from Granite City was removed from the March 17 Democratic primary ballot after the ISBE ruled she had submitted less than the 500 petition signatures required.

Incumbent Democrat Katie Stuart will face Republican opponent in the general election, Jimmy Ford, a small business owner and alderperson on the O’Fallon City Council. Stuart, whose seat has been considered vulnerable the past several election cycles.

However, she has strong financial and organizational support from Democratic leadership, and outraised her 2024 general election opponent by a 6-to-1 margin, and won by 4,240 votes, an 8.4 percent margin, similar to her winning 2022 totals.