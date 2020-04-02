East St. Louis leaders plan online Community Wellness Check-In today

East St. Louis area leaders will conduct a virtual Community Wellness Check-In at 2 p.m. Thursday (April 2).

Leaders with Live Free, a campaign of Faith in Action that focuses on ending mass incarceration and gun violence, will conduct the online event.

Larita Rice-Barnes, executive director of Live Free, will lead the online event, which will focus on the latest news surrounding COVID-19; the Block Illegal Owners Bill – Senate Bill 1966, which aims to tighten laws for gun ownership and purchasing in Illinois; and participating in the 2020 Census.

To join the Zoom meeting, use the ID 782 350 563.

Faith in Action, formerly known as PICO National Network, is a grassroots, faith-based organizing network. The nonpartisan organization works with 1,000 religious congregations in more than 200 cities and towns throughout 46 local and state federations. For information