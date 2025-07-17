East St. Louis woman charged in fatal hit-and-run

An East St. Louis woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident.

Parshay Lewis, 34, faces charges of failure to report an accident involving death, a Class 1 felony; failure to stop after having an accident involving death, a Class 4 felony; and failure to give information/render aid to an injured individual, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Saturday, the East St. Louis Police Department requested Illinois State Police assistance with a fatal hit-and -run crash on the 2200 block of State Street

State Police said the suspect’s vehicle struck 35-year-old Coryesha Davis of East St. Louis and fled the scene. Davis was transported to an area hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

ISP special agents said they located the suspect’s vehicle and identified Lewis as a suspect.

On Monday, Lewis turned herself into State Police.

On Wednesday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Lewis.

She is being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison. Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.