Edwardsville pumped to celebrate its Route 66 history on June 13

While just about every municipality along the path of the legendary Route 66 has a celebrated site or relic they tout, Edwardsville has been putting on a full-blown Route 66 Festival every year since 1999, celebrating the city’s many decades of Route 66 history and tradition.

Organizers are, they say with pun intended, “going the extra mile to plan an extra special festival in 2026.” That will include live music, a 10K race, trolley car tours of Route 66, a fun ‘kids zone,’ a roadside market, a Car Cruise,” talks by several expert authors on Route 66, and, of course, an array of fun, food and drink.

One unique attraction folks don’t have to wait until June 13 to enjoy is the West End Service Station. Like Bloomington to its north, Edwardsville boasts a restored 1920s service station, providing visitors “a nostalgic window into the past and glory of Route 66 and historic Edwardsville.”

In 1927, Edwardsville resident Henry Springer opened Springer’s Madison Oil Co. at St. Louis and West streets. The business, a popular (and often essential) stop for untold numbers of motorists heading west or east on the Mother Road. changed hands several times up to 1964.

With the country’s new interstate system reshaping the travel landscape, the building was sold and renovated into a dental business, which remained until 2022. With a state grant to the regional Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, the building’s exterior was restored to its former Roaring ‘20s glory, and the interior transformed into a combination of the City of Edwardsville’s Route 66 visitor center and museum that opened in June, 2023.

The West End Service Station is open at no charge Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 28th Edwardsville Route 66 Festival will have, like all good festivals, something for everybody, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. in City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St. The day begins earlier, at 8 a.m. with the Metro Milers running club’s annual Route 66 10K run. The race begins in City Park, with awards presented at 10 a.m.

Starting at 10 a.m. and going until 7 p.m., a Roadside Market will feature dozens of artisan vendors selling unique and fun goods, including some Route 66 memorabilia, as well as some tasty creations.

The Festival Kid Zone, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., will have bounce houses and face painting for the price of a $10 wristband, plus a petting zoo open from 1 to 6 p.m. Wristbands will be available at the Parks and Recreation ticket and information booth.

There’ll be music from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The tunes start with The Matt Taul Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Midlife Band from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Blue Suede Crew from 4 to 6 p.m., Butch Wax and the Hollywoods from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and Vote for Pedro from 9 to closing at 11 p.m.

Folks wanting to see the various Route 66 historic sites around the city can sit back and relax on a trolly for just $5. The tours will depart from the front parking lot of the Public Works Building, 200 E. Park St., on the hour from 1 to 5 p.m. Organizers caution that seating is limited.

Even more historical Route 66 facts and trivia will be offered through expert talks by four authors. Peter and Tracy Flucke have authored several books on Route 66, including “Bicycling Historic Route 66.” They’ll talk about it all at the Edwardsville Public Library from 3 to 4 p.m.

Sharon Porterfield, a Chicago native now living in the Metro East area, has authored numerous children’s books. She will be discussing “Good Night Edwardsville,” which “highlights nineteen iconic places and events unique to Edwardsville” through verse and artwork.

Joe Sonderman, a radio personality and recognized expert on Route 66, has penned at least 15 books on the subject. And Anne Maro Slanina authored the “Annie Mouse” children’s book series, including “Annie Mouse’s Route 66 Activity Book.”

Other special events planned before, during and after the June 13 festival include “On the Road Again” concerts by the Alumni Players at the Wildey Theatre on June 11 and June 12; OMG’s Route 66 Open Pickleball tournament at Plummer Family Park from June 11 to 14), and the movie “Cars” showing at Leclaire Park on June 12.