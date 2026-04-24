Elik, Schmidt break ranks with GOP, vote for ‘megaproject’ bill

The long-awaited and much-anticipated “megaprojects” bill passed the Illinois House April 22 by a 78-32 vote, but that breakdown does not tell the whole story.

While the Democrats hold a 78-40 supermajority in the Illinois House, five Democrats voted no, while 10 Republicans broke with party leadership and voted yes, including 111th District State Rep. Amy Elik, R-Alton, and 114th District State Rep. Kevin Schmidt, R-Cahokia Heights. Other Republicans who voted for passage were Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park; Rep. Michael Coffey Jr., R-Springfield; Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon; Rep. Jennifer Sanalitro, R-Carol Stream; Rep. Brandun Schweizer, R-Danville; Rep. Patrick Sheehan, R-Homer Glen; and Rep. Brad Stephens, R-Norridge.

In general, the GOP yes votes were based on the megaproject bill benefiting not just northern Illinois and the Chicago Bears, but the entire state.

On Wednesday, April 22, Elik posted an update video on her Facebook page, explaining her reason for voting for the megaproject bill. Elik noted that the bill had received “a lot of news coverage because of the Chicago Bears, but this bill is actually a development bill for the entire state.”

Elik said she voted for passage both in order to maintain local control over development and “to help the Metro East have another tool to bring jobs to our region.”

Elik said Madison and St. Clair counties and other parts of the Metro region are close to the border with Missouri and St. Louis and are in economic competition with them.

“With major employers leaving the state we need every possible mechanism to grow our economy and put our skilled labor to work. There will be changes to the bill in the Senate, that’s a given.”

The core of the bill is a provision that allows the Bears or other “megaproject” developers to negotiate a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, with local taxing bodies.

Developments would qualify for megaproject status with an investment of at least $100 million. Projects at that level could lock in property tax payments for up to 25 years. A second tier, for investments of at least $500 million, would allow a 30-year agreement. A third tier, for investments of at least $1 billion — like the Bears’ proposal — would allow a 40-year agreement. Another five years could be added to projects in each tier if the megaproject site requires environmental remediation.

While some House Democrats were hesitant to include the lowest tier, the governor’s office insisted on keeping it, arguing projects in that range could have an outsized impact in downstate communities.

Megaprojects would also qualify for a sales tax exemption on building materials under the state’s existing High Impact Business Program.

Elik’s colleague, Republican State Rep. Martin McLaughlin, R-Lake Barrington, who represents the northwestern suburbs, said he supported moving the bill out of the House for the same reasons.

“This project represents one of the last large-scale opportunities to drive sustained regional growth in jobs and revenue across hospitality, events, and surrounding business development,” McLaughlin said, adding that he voted yes “not because the bill is perfect in its current form, but because momentum matters.”

To that point, Elik said she will continue to insist that the General Assembly figures out a way to assure that “all schools in the county share in the sales tax revenue generated from StarBonds, which is another economic development tool used in our region which had previously passed in Springfield.”

With new language, Elik said, “all the schools in Madison County will receive additional funding.” She said she “will not be able to support this bill” if the language is not changed in the Senate bill expected to be returned to the House in early May.

Elik said such changes are “very important” to the Metro area and her House district. “As you know (a) StarBonds district has been proposed in Glen Carbon and likely other areas in the Metro East as well, but in that Glen Carbon example if the language is not changed as I requested from the sponsor, only Edwardsville schools can share in the additional funding.”

In February, the village of Glen Carbon created the required framework for utilizing the state’s StarBond program in the future. The program empowers local municipalities to issue bonds backed by future tax revenues. State approval is required before any bond financing can occur, and Glen Carbon’s actions simply establish district boundaries, not any specific project. The general boundaries of the district are Interstate Highway 270, Interstate Highway 255, Illinois Route 162 and Illinois Route 157.

Elik said the megaproject bill adds another tool that can be used for large developments in her district.

“If this megaproject development tool is used in our area, it’s important to note, local officials will be negotiating whatever deal and deciding what is best for the region and you will have input at the local level,” said Elik. “As the majority party continues to take away local control on a host of other issues, I voted to preserve it on these types of projects.”

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.