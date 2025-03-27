Fairview Heights teen charged in East St. Louis murder

A 17-year-old Fairview Heights boy has been charged in connection with an East St. Louis murder.

The teen was charged with first-degree murder, a Class M felony, following an Illinois State Police investigation.

On Sunday, East St. Louis police requested ISP special agents to assist with the investigation of a homicide that occurred on the 2500 block of Bond Avenue. The victim, 41-year-old Cicero Maple of East St. Louis, was shot multiple times while standing at a bus stop and later pronounced dead.

After a State Police investigation, with assistance from the East St. Louis Police Department, the case was presented to St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, and the murder charge was filed against the juvenile suspect Wednesday.

The suspect is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center. The suspect’s name is being withheld due to his age.

Class M felonies carry a penalty of 20 years to life in prison.