Federal task force members helped capture accused Granite City cop shooter

Cooperation between local Metro area law enforcement and their state and federal counterparts played a key role recently in the search for and apprehension of an accused cop shooter.

Convicted felon D.J. Marshall, 26, was arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, following a massive manhunt in Granite City that included assistance from the FBI, U.S. Marshall Services and local law enforcement.

Officer Tyler Timmons was shot twice in the abdomen the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 5, after responding to a report of an “unwanted subject” on the 2000 block of Johnson Road in Granite City. As Timmons approached Marshall to question him, the Madison County State’s Attorney said in a charging document, Marshall “immediately brandished a firearm” and fired five shots, striking Timmons twice.

Granite City Police began a door-to-door search, assisted by officers from the Alton Police Department and other municipalities and the Madison County Sheriff and Illinois State Police. Canine units searched alleys, officers searched numerous dumpsters in the area, including around businesses in the Nameoki Commons shopping center a few blocks from the shooting scene. Other officers combed the area around the shooting searching for evidence.

State Police say that among the resources they brought to bear in the search for Timmon’s shooter were K-9 units and an aircraft. The ISP owns several fixed-wing planes which can circle above a site for hours conducting surveillance.

“Luck favors the prepared,” the old saying goes, and as luck would have it, more resources were readily available, in the form of a fugitive task force comprised of agents from the FBI, the U.S. Marshall’s Service and local police, which was already active in the area conducting “Operation Safe Christmas,” a fugitive roundup effort.

At one point the 2800 block of Madison was sealed off and a house surrounded by police and searched, without results. Then, around 3 a.m., Marshall was located in an abandoned vehicle in the 2500 block of Missouri Avenue and arrested. The Madison County state’s attorney’s office alleged in court records that Marshall was found in possession of a weapon “consistent with” the gun used in the Timmons shooting.

U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft lauded multijurisdictional cooperation in announcing the results of Operation Safe Christmas on Dec. 15.

“The U.S. Marshals led this expansive operation in the field together with FBI and Illinois State Police leadership,” Weinhoeft said. “Together, federal, state, and local partners arrested 63 fugitives — including the Marshal Service’s arrest of the suspect from the Dec. 5, 2025, Granite City police shooting.”

Weinhoeft said the week-long Safe Christmas operation also resulted in the seizure of 2.5 pounds of narcotics and $15,000 in cash. The coordinated effort was executed by law enforcement officials with the U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of Illinois, FBI Springfield, Illinois State Police, ATF Chicago and DEA St. Louis.

“During this operation, task force members … were instrumental in the investigation and apprehension of the alleged shooter of a Granite City Police Officer,” U.S. Marshal David C. Davis said. He lauded the effectiveness of multijurisdictional law enforcement cooperation in dealing with such dangerous criminals, saying such teamwork “remain(s) essential to these efforts.”

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly seconded that, saying, “Interdepartmental operations are instrumental in keeping our communities safe. ISP will continue to partner with local and federal agencies to get violent criminals off the street and to protect the communities we serve.”

Marshall, of Granite City, has been charged with three Class X felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, as well as felon in possession of a weapon, a Class 3 felony. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said the charges could add up to 100 years in prison for Marshall.

Marshall is being held in the Madison County Jail. He is currently on probation from a conviction in April for aggravated fleeing police in December 2023. He was also on pretrial release pending trial in another case alleging aggravated fleeing from police in August.