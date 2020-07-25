Free COVID-19 testing sites set up throughout St. Clair County

The St. Clair County Health Department, in cooperation with Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), is offering free COVID-19 testing throughout St. Clair County the week of July 27- Aug. 2. Testing will be daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone, adults and children over 6 months of age, can be tested at any location! Each patient will be notified by phone of their results, which may take up to a week to receive. For more information about these testing options, call 618-825-4420. Do not call for your results. You will be contacted when the results are available

No appointment needed. Masks are required.

Open to the public (Adults and children over 6 months of age)

Must have a valid phone number ~ you will be contacted with your results at the number you provide to us

Tests will be done by nasal swab

Due to lab delays, it may be up to a week before you get your results.

Individuals with or without symptoms can be tested

Testing days, locations

Monday, July 27, Millstadt Liederkranz Park

Tuesday, Juy 28, Caseyville Village Park

Wednesday, July 29, Mascoutah Scheve Park

Thursday, July 30, New Athens Okaw Valley Park

Friday, July 31, Prescriptions Plus True Value Parking Lot

Saturday, Aug. 1, Belleville East High School Lower Lot

Sunday, Aug. 2, Belleville East High School Lower Lot