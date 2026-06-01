Independence Party candidate falls short of required nominating signatures

Collinsville resident Andrew Stephen Cottingham has big plans to take on both major parties in Illinois.

Cottingham, 25, said he identified as Republican until 2018, when he joined the Democratic Party.

“But my time with them was rather brief,” he said. Now he trusts neither major party to do the right thing.

Cottingham has said his priority is to “both advance policy and grow the third-party movement.”

Unfortunately for Cottingham, he may not get the chance this election cycle, having failed to do the required thing regarding his nominating petitions.

A review of the 66 petition sheets Cottingham submitted to the Illinois State Board of Elections shows just 629 signatures, more than 2,000 signatures short of the 2,638 signature minimum required for new party or independent candidates to qualify for the general election ballot.

Cottingham’s petitions would have to be formally objected to by a registered voter in the 112th House District, with specific reasons stated for the objection. Cottingham’s petitions have been requested by individuals connected to both major parties. They include John Fogarty Jr., a veteran Republican election attorney, and Patrick McConville, the Field and Operations Director for Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s political operation, Democrats for the Illinois House.

The deadline for doing so with the ISBE was 5 p.m. June 2. As of 8 a.m. June 1, no one had filed a formal objection to Cottingham’s petitions.

Cottingham has previously acknowledged that it “will take more than one candidate or race” to effect the changes he wants to see. “Which is why I am so eager to make connections, build coalitions, and work together with other candidates and organizations.”

Cottingham said he ruled out running as a “‘pure Independent”’ early on because “I did not want this campaign to become a ‘one-man-show’ or a vanity project for myself.” To that end, he teamed up with fellow Independence Party member Gary Pierce, who has declared his candidacy for Illinois governor.

Cottingham has also acknowledged the procedural hill which he and Pierce have to climb. Under Illinois law, independent and new parties for governor are required to collect signatures reflecting a minimum of 1 percent of the number of voters who voted in the last statewide general election or 25,000 qualified voters, whichever is less.

“As third-party candidates, Gary and Alex will have to gather a minimum of 25,000 valid signatures to get on the ballot in 2026,” a post noted. “Meanwhile, Andrew will have to collect a minimum of 2,600 signatures from District 112 to get on the ballot. As a result, both campaigns have agreed to assist one another through joint-petition efforts.”

Pierce appears to have fared even worse than Cottingham, gathering no more than 2,976 signatures out of the required minimum of 25,000 signatures.

Neither Cottingham nor Pierce will be automatically disqualified; someone must first file a formal objection to their submitted petitions, stating the specific reasons why they believe the petitions should be ruled invalid by the ISBE. Any inquiry into a formal objection would be conducted by a hearing officer appointed by the ISBE. That hearing officer would then make a formal recommendation to the State Board of Elections, which would vote to uphold or reject the hearing officer’s opinion.

This is the second time during the 2026 election cycle that a would-be 112th House candidate submitted too few petition signatures to qualify. Last November, Halley Johnson, a 20-year-old college student from Granite City was removed from the March 17 Democratic primary ballot after the ISBE ruled she had submitted less than the 500 petition signatures required.

Incumbent Democrat Katie Stuart will face Republican opponent in the general election, Jimmy Ford, a small business owner and alderperson on the O’Fallon City Council. Stuart, whose seat has been considered vulnerable the past several election cycles.

However, she has strong financial and organizational support from Democratic leadership, and outraised her 2024 general election opponent by a 6-to-1 margin, and won by 4,240 votes, an 8.4 percent margin, similar to her winning 2022 totals.