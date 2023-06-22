Madison County Garden Tour this weekend

Tour beautiful gardens in the Maryville and Glen Carbon areas. Sponsored by Madison County Extension Education Foundation with support of University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners.

Tour dates and times are Friday, June 23, 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 24, 9 am – 1 pm.

Tickets are $13 plus children 10 and under are free.

Ticket sales and raffles are available on site during the Garden Tour at Drost Park (8 Schiber Ct. in Maryville) on Friday & Saturday (cash or check only). Tickets will also be available for purchase after May 1 at U of I Extension office in Collinsville (1606 Eastport Plaza Dr. Suite 100) as well as the following locations: The Extension office is CLOSED for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Joe’s Market Basket in Edwardsville (447 S. Buchanan)

Joe’s Market Basket in Troy (801 Sherbourne Ave.)

Creekside Nursery (721 Johnson Hill Road)

Your ticket is required at each garden. Garden addresses will be included on your ticket.

This is a self-guided tour. Tour the gardens at your leisure, in any order you prefer.

For more information call University of Illinois Extension office at 618-344-4230.