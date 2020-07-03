Madison County woman critical after crash

A Madison woman was critically injured Tuesday night (June 30) in a St. Clair County accident.

Amber Murphy, 40, suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 55/70 near Illinois Route 203.

Illinois State Police said Murphy was a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Charles Thomas, 32, of Granite City.

Murphy was taken by ambulance to a regional hospital while Thomas was uninjured, police said.

According to State Police, Thomas was traveling north on I-55/70 near Route 203 when he left the roadway to the right and hit a light pole.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation and that charges are possible.