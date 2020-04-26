Man charged in East St. Louis murder

An East St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 41-year-old woman.

Kraig Appleton, 29, was arrested Thursday (April 23) in connection with the murder, which happened April 20 on the 2900 block of Converse Avenue in East St. Louis.

The Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigations said that Appleton shot Kelli Farrell of East St. Louis in the stomach, causing her death.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric formally charged Appleton with first-degree murder on Saturday (April 25).

Appleton was being held in St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

East St. Louis police and the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation handled the incident.