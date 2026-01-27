Man pleads guilty to Wood River murder

An Alton man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Wood River.

Austin Mullins, 22, pleaded guilty to the charge today in Madison County Circuit Court.

Mullins admitted that he fatally shot Jacob “Jake” Wall, 23, of Wood River, on July 24, 2023. Evidence showed the shooting happened during a party.

Mullins pleaded guilty in exchange for a 40-year sentencing cap. Prosecutors said they intend to seek the full 40-year term when Mullins is sentenced.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Heine commended Wood River police and their chief, Brad Wells,; and other agencies that assisted in the response and investigation.

Circuit Judge Kyle App presided at the plea hearing.