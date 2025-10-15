McPike Mansion Tour offers bone-chillingly good time

It might seem like psychic medium Missy Nichols is literally coming out of the woodwork at the famed McPike Mansion this season.

It’s been nine years since The Fortune Teller’s Cellar’s Nichols has offered a tour at the grandest of Alton, Illinois’ purportedly many haunted properties and spooky spots. This year she is bringing back the Speaking with the Spirits of the McPike Mansion Tour.

“The McPike Mansion is known to be one of most haunted places in the world,” said Nichols, of Alton. “From bone chilling twisted tales of darkness to friendly ghostly experiences, the McPike Mansion has had many stories told about her and the spirits she holds.”

Nichols invites the public to find out for themselves if the lore is true from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 16 and 23, at the McPike Mansion, 2018 Alby St., Alton. Tickets cost $33 per person. Guests must be at least 12 years old to attend the Speaking with the Spirits of the McPike Mansion Tour.

“I personally have had many haunting and enlightening experiences within her walls and on her grounds, which I will share with guests throughout the evening,” Nichols said.

“McPike Mansion and her spirits feel like old friends to me. There is one spirit I’m especially close to at the mansion and another that chills me to the bone. This is your chance to communicate with the spirits who inhabit the mansion.”

This historic gem, long considered “haunted,” is nestled among the trees on one of the highest points in Alton, a historic Mississippi River town founded in 1836.

The two-hour tour will feature history, hauntings and speaking to spirits. Included in the tour are the grounds and a private cellar session. Following each tour Oct. 16 and 23, Nichols will offer psychic gallery readings from 9:30-10:30 p.m. in the cellar for $20 per person.

Half of all proceeds from the mansion tours and the psychic gallery readings will go to the McPike Mansion Restoration Fund.

A psychic gallery reading is a group event at which a psychic medium provides intuitive messages, insights, and messages from a spirit to a whole group of attendees, Nichols explained.

Guests who prefer to participate in only the gallery reading may do so without going on the Speaking with the Spirits of the McPike Mansion Tour. They can simply pay for the gallery reading.

Through her business The Fortune Teller’s Cellar, Nichols also will be putting out a “McPike Calendar Ghouls,” a 13-month, full-color wall calendar featuring professional photography by Nichols” Velvet Underground Photography of alluringly styled models posing in and around the historic McPike Mansion.

“Each month will be carefully crafted to combine the mansion’s haunting, Gothic-Victorian architecture with hauntingly beautiful ‘ghouls,’” Nichols said.

Half of all calendar sales will go to McPike Mansion Restoration Fund.

Additionally, anyone who would like to book a private spooky photo shoot at the McPike Mansion can book through Nichols’ Velvet Underground Photography on Facebook or at 618-579-9238. Contact for packages and prices. A portion of packages sales go to the McPike Mansion Restoration Fund.

The McPike Mansion, privately owned by Sharyn and George Luedke, also offers tours at 7:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays through October. The mansion’s gift shop also has new merchandise.

Anyone wanting to book a private reading with Nichols can contact her at the Fortune Teller’s Cellar on Facebook or call 618-579-9238. Private readings cost $120 per hour and $180 for 90 minutes. Nichols also offers private gallery readings, corporate event readings and private parties.

To purchase tickets for the Speaking with the Spirits of the McPike Mansion Tour visit: https://thefortunetellerscellar.ticketspice.com/speaking-with-the-spirits-of-the-mcpike-mansion

Nichols dedicates these haunts in memory of her beloved mentor Sharon “Radar” Gresham.