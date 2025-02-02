O’Fallon man charged in East St. Louis murder

An O’Fallon man has been charged in connection with a murder at an East St. Louis public housing complex.

Ricky Clayton, 18, faces a charge of first-degree murder, a Class M felony.

Members of the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation’s Public Safety Enforcement Group arrested Clayton for the December murder.

On Dec. 22, the East St. Louis Police Department requested ISP agents to assist with a homicide investigation at the Samuel Gompers Homes on the 400 block of North Sixth Street. The victim, Markela Howliet, 21, of East St. Louis had been fatally shot in a parking lot at the housing complex.

After an investigation, with assistance from the East St. Louis Police Department, State Police presented the case to St. Clair State’s Attorney James Gomric. The murder charge was filed against Clayton on Friday.

Clayton was already in custody when the murder charge was issued.

A Class M felony is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.