Suspect charged in O’Fallon bank robbery

A man has been charged in connection with an O’Fallon bank robbery.

George Habermehl, 62, is facing one charge of bank robbery.

“Anyone who robs a bank will face federal prison,” said U.S Attorney Steven Weinhoeft. “The O’Fallon Police Department acted decisively. They released the suspect’s image immediately, mobilized the public’s’ tips, and brought this defendant into custody the very same day. That is outstanding police work and exactly the kind of strong partnership that delivers results for our community.”

Habermehl made his first court appearance March 25.

He is accused of robbing a federally insured bank on Highway 50 in O’Fallon at 11:10 a.m. March 20.

Habermehl allegedly approached the teller and presented a note demanding cash. After receiving the cash, Habermehl took off from the bank on foot, police said.

Following the robbery, the O’Fallon Police Department released still images of the offender on social media.

According to the complaint, O’Fallon police received several tips identifying the offender as Habermehl.

Prosecutors said Habermehl is on federal probation for bank robbery, and recently absconded.

Officers took Habermehl into custody after locating him in East St. Louis.

“Protecting the integrity of our financial institutions and the safety of our citizens who work there is a top priority,” said FBI Springfield’s Acting Special Agent in Charge Karen Marinos. “Thanks to the diligent investigative work and support of the O’Fallon Police Department, we are sending a clear message that these actions will not be tolerated in our community.”

The FBI Springfield Office investigated the case with support from the O’Fallon Police Department.