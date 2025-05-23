Suspect charged in shooting of three Fairview Heights officers

A Belleville man has been charged in connection with the shooting of three Fairview Heights police officers.

Elijah Thompson, 22, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, a Class X felony; three counts of aggravated battery, also a Class X felony; and one count of resisting arrest, a Class 4 felony.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Fairview Heights police responded to a call of a suspicious individual prowling around a residence. Upon arrival, officers said, they encountered the individual, Thompson, who opened fire, striking three officers.

Illinois State Police, who investigated the incident at the request of Fairview Heights police, said Thompson was taken into custody. They said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Fairview Heights Officer Molly Muennich was shot in the face and underwent emergency surgery. She remains in critical, but stable condition.

Officer Herminio Raimundi was shot in the arm and has been released from the hospital.

Officer Andrew Ward was shot in the back, but his vest stopped the bullet and he was treated and released.

“The Fairview Heights Police Department is united during this challenging time, drawing strength from our officers’ resilience and the community’s support,” said Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson. “We are committed to providing every resource necessary to aid their recovery and ensure they know they and their families are not facing this alone.

“Evil comes in many forms and our officers confronted it head on. Our mission remains the same: to protect with vigilance and serve with honor.”

“We pray for the officers involved and their families and we intend to do all in our power to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for his actions that night,” said St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric.

Thompson is being held in St. Clair County Jail.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison.