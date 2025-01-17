Teen charged with possession of machine gun

Chronicle MediaJanuary 17, 2025

A 16-year-old East St. Louis boy has been charged with possession of a machine gun.

The juvenile was charged in a Delinquency Petition with possession of the gun.

The charge alleges that on Jan. 11 near State and Market streets in Granite City, the teen possessed a handgun that was modified with a device that made it capable of automatically firing more than one shot by a single function of the trigger.

Granite City police investigated the case.

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Trending News

Ad 3 – 300×600 – Post Pages – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Google ROS