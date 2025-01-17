Teen charged with possession of machine gun

Teen charged with possession of machine gunChronicle Media — January 17, 2025
A 16-year-old East St. Louis boy has been charged with possession of a machine gun.
The juvenile was charged in a Delinquency Petition with possession of the gun.
The charge alleges that on Jan. 11 near State and Market streets in Granite City, the teen possessed a handgun that was modified with a device that made it capable of automatically firing more than one shot by a single function of the trigger.
Granite City police investigated the case.