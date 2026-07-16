UPDATE: Two charged in East St. Louis mass shooting that killed five

Two teens have been charged in connection with a mass shooting that left five members of the same family dead.

Ja’ymier Davis, 16, of East St. Louis, and a 15-year-old girl were both charged in the case.

Davis is charged with five counts of first-degree murder and other felonies.

On July 12, the East St. Louis Police Department requested the Illinois State Police’s Public Safety Enforcement Group to assist after human remains were discovered at the Samuel Gompers Homes.

The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Cherie May of East St. Louis. An investigation revealed four other dead family members – 25-year-old Shania Thompson, 24-year-old Devin May, 21-year-old Quentin Thompson and 74-year-old Patricia May at multiple locations in the city.

The investigation also identified two other family members injured in the shootings, who were transported to local hospitals.

State Police said the victims are all related to the female suspect.

On July 14, PSEG agents presented the case to St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, who approved five counts of first-degree murder, a Class M felony; two counts of attempted first-degree murder, a Class M felony; two counts of aggravated battery, a Class X felony; one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X felony; one count of dismembering a human body, a Class X felony; and one count of unlawful use of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony.

Class M felonies are punishable by 20-60 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Davis is charged as an adult and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

A juvenile delinquency petition has been filed against the 15-year-old girl, including charges of first-degree murder. The St. Clair County state’s attorney will request transfer of the juvenile case to adult criminal court in the near future.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis police are investigating the targeted shooting.

State Police said that the two suspects were taken into custody on July 12, after ISP officers executed a precision immobilization technique maneuver on the vehicle one of the suspects was driving in Frank Holten State Park in East St. Louis.

State Police Director Brendan Kelly said the shootings took place at a residence at 39th and Summit, the Samuel Gompers Homes public housing complex, and Jones Park.

The two individuals who survived the Jones Park shooting sustained “serious injuries” and were taken to a St. Louis hospital, Kelly said.

“The community of East St. Louis has worked very hard with the Illinois State Police, with their partners and the East St. Louis police to reduce violence, to stop violence here in their community,” Kelly said at a July 12 press conference near Jones Park. “They have come a long way by working together with law enforcement, working with our partners in the community.

“I just want to say these alleged acts of horrific violence, this number of lives here in this community it’s terrible, it’s evil, but it will not keep this city down. The progress we have made will not be lost as a result of this terrible, terrible act of violence that has occurred in this community.”

Kelly said East St. Louis will bounce back from the incident.

“This will not deter this community from continuing to do the good work of keeping people safe so they can have a brighter day here in this city,” the State Police director said.

Illinois State Police said that there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Kelly said it is clear from the information gathered that the suspects’ focus was on this particular family.

People not part of the targeted family were spared, Kelly said.

“No innocent bystanders were affected,” he said.

Kelly noted that East St. Louis police received the initial call regarding the first murder.

The investigation remains fluid and active and additional information will be released as it becomes available, State Police said.

Kelly said that anyone with information about any of the shootings should contact Illinois State Police or East St. Louis police.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com