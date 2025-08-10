Vietnam-era Strike Assault Boat to be displayed at Grafton Visitors Center

A powerful relic from the past will be on display at the Grafton Visitors Center prior to becoming a permanent installment at the National Monument of Military Ascent in the Illinois town at the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

A Strike Assault Boat from Vietnam, made at the Grafton Boatworks Co. was discovered and restored as a memorial to the men who fought and died on the vessel.

A STAB was a fast and heavily armed riverine assault boat developed by the U.S. Navy for use in the Vietnam War in 1970. Several were made at the Grafton Boatworks Co. in Grafton, said John Jadwinski, 77, currently of Danville, Indiana, who was a Navy SEAL, historian of the era and discovered multiple STABs were used in combat in Vietnam.

While visiting the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California, Jadwinski spotted a 24-foot Light SEAL Support Craft atop a 40-foot shipping container in a junkyard.

“I recognized it because I was in Vietnam,” Jadwinski said. “Later, I went back (to the junkyard) and crawled up on the boat, got the name plaque and researched the company.

“The SEALs wouldn’t tell me what it was because it was classified,” he said about the boat. “They don’t talk about how fast, how many boats. I did a Freedom of Information Act (request) to get declassified information, and they sent me the information.”

Jadwinski recalled that the Navy printed drawings for the boats because, he said, all the insides had been cut out and the vessels were turned into fishing boats.

“The boats I found were able to be reconfigured back to what they were,” said Jadwinski, who started buying such boats in 1986-87. “I bought, like, five of them, (that were built) from the Grafton Boat Company, which had gone out of business.”

He found people who had worked as engineers on the boats, he recalled.

“They sent me 8mm film of when the boats were built,” Jadwinski said. “I tracked down the owner of the company in Texas, and the designer of the boats, Timothy Graul.”

He said one of the boats was used in the 1993 movie “Hot Shots! Part Deux,” with father and son actors Martin and Charlie Sheen.

Jadwinski also sold one to a museum.

“Basically, one of those boats, in Vietnam, was hit by two rockets,” Jadwinski said. “It blew a Vietnam SEAL in half, took the leg off a driver. It was full of SEALs, all seriously wounded,” Jadwinski recounted.

Jadwinski joined the U.S. Navy in 1966. He recalled that he spent Christmas of 1977 in Vietnam. He also did three six-months long tours in Vietnam. Then he joined the reserves and flew with the Navy for a while.

The boat that Jadwinski will loan to the city of Grafton will be displayed at the National Monument of Military Ascent and was repaired after it was damaged in combat.

“They put it back in service,” Jadwinski said. “At a SEAL reunion it was boat number 11. I bought it.

“I was sent a picture where a rocket came through. I took the paint off where there was a thin patch on a hole, a rocket hole in it where people were injured. There were hundreds of bullet holes from a gunfight.”

Jadwinski found the people who towed the boat and interviewed them. His next restoration will involve steering and engine controls, he said.

Jadwinski noted that he has invested approximately 20,000 hours over the last 30 to 40 years restoring the boats made in Grafton.

“They were all made in Grafton,” he said. “They made 22 STABs in 1969-70; 20 went to Vietnam. One of them didn’t come back; it was blown up.”

The STAB that Jadwinski will designate for permanent display on loan in Grafton will be there by the D-Day June 6, 2026, grand opening of the National Monument of Military Ascent. In the meantime, it will be on display at the Grafton Visitors Center.