Mock conclave leads to students singing for pope

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy staff and students didn’t think they could top being part of the June celebration at Rate Field for Chicago’s own, Pope Leo XV.

That is until the bus ride back to the North Side school.

“Just kind of joking, I’m like, ‘What’s left except to go try see the man himself?’ Dominic Moretti, a teacher at the Chicago academy, said. ‘But, it really was a joke.”

After talking with another teacher, Moretti figured it wouldn’t hurt to talk with a travel agency to see if such a large group trip was even possible with such little lead time.

It was “a couple months back and forth trying to see if the families actually wanted to do this,” Moretti said. “We had to do some fundraising, of course.”

However, everything came together and the students are in Vatican City and Rome this week and will have an audience with Pope Leo XV.

While only assured a general papal audience, Moretti said with students in their conclave costumes that made them viral sensations and the pope’s Chicago connection, he thinks the chances of the pope stopping to visit with the students are high.

Adding to the likelihood of the pope stopping to visit is that the students will be singing the “Our Father” in Latin as he approaches.

Students and staff at the Lakeview school held a prayer service, blessing and musical sendoff Oct. 1 before heading out on their pilgrimage to Vatican City. Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, is accompanying the students on their trip.

Tim Derov, a fourth-grader at the school, was still stunned by the opportunity just days before leaving.

“I can’t believe I am going to Rome to see the pope,” he said.

Derov said when he heard about the opportunity, he went him and excitedly asked his parents, “Do you want to go to Rome?”

Ines Martins, another student at the school, said she expected the trip “to help me in my faith.”

“I am really happy,” Martins said at the sendoff event. “I never believed I would be going to see the pope.”

She said she is excited to see the Sistine Chapel as well as other sites in Italy.

The students’ improbably trip began when they captured international attention in May with their “mini conclave” re-enactment of the electing of a pope.

“From Lakeview to St. Peter’s Basilica, these students are living history,” the Archdiocese of Chicago said in a statement. “Their faith, studies and viral classroom project have now led them to an extraordinary opportunity to witness a new pope’s first months in office and celebrate alongside Cardinal Cupich.”

Paul French, music director at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish for 25 years, said the trip is an amazing opportunity for the students.

French helped the students during a rehearsal of the “Our Father” in Latin before their trip departure.

“Rome is where the mother church is,” French said. “For young people to go to Rome and make that connection with the broader church is really exciting. They’re going, but we feel like we’re all going. We send them with our prayers and our love. It’s really exciting for them.”

Allison Foerster will not only be a teacher on the trip, she will also be a parent. Her family, including her two children, are all on the trip.

She was amazed at how the mini-conclave project took on a life of its own.

“This was just supposed to be an activity we did for our students on a Tuesday of a really busy week and it has spiraled into something so much bigger,” Foerster said. “We were surprised by the initial media attention. That is not why we did it. It was in the spirit of our Experiential Learning Day.

“We were really blown away and grateful by the fact that that attention was able to shed light on what schools like ours are doing all the time, which is educating the whole child in a way that acknowledges their whole experience as a human, including their faith.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com