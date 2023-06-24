Pedestrians hit near Guaranteed Rate Field; suspect charged

A Chicago man faces eight felony counts for his alleged involvement in an accident that injured four people near Guaranteed Rate Field.

Condelarious Garcia, 20, a resident of the 4200 block of South Union, was arrested Tuesday evening in connection with the incident.

Garcia faces four felony counts of failure to report an accident with injuries and four felony counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license, failure to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and expiration of registration.

He appeared in Cook County Central Bond Court on Thursday. He was being held in Cook County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Garcia was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Chicago police said, after being identified as the offender who, minutes earlier, was driving on the 300 block of West 35th Street and struck four pedestrians. Police said he then fled the scene before being stopped by officers on the Dan Ryan.