Peoria County bills Sangamon $47,967 for Grayson trial

PEORIA – An invoice for just under $48,000 was sent to Sangamon County Administrator Brian McFadden by Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins to cover overtime hours, meals, security infrastructure and medical supplies associated with the murder trial of Sean Grayson, held Oct. 21-29 at the Peoria County Courthouse.

The trial of ex-Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Grayson, who was found guilty and awaits sentencing for the second-degree murder of Sonya Massey, a Springfield mother of two, was moved 70 miles northwest from Springfield to Peoria due to pre-trial publicity.

The trial featured the tightest security the Peoria County Courthouse had apparently employed since a 2007 political rally brought then-Illinois Senator Barack Obama to the Courthouse Plaza. Portions of two streets – Main and Hamilton – were blockaded from motor vehicle traffic during the hours of the trial, and police sharpshooters could be seen on two business rooftops monitoring the comings and goings of demonstrators, who numbered upwards of 80 on the trial’s opening day and dozens each day afterward.

In addition, armed officers and at least one armored vehicle were present on street corners each day of the trial, while security inside the building was fortified with additional courthouse employees, bailiffs and deputies. No significant acts of lawfulness occurred, and no one was arrested outside the courthouse in relation to the Grayson trial.

Watkins submitted the following letter to McFadden on Wednesday, Nov. 19: “I am writing on behalf of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office regarding the recent Sonya Massey murder trial held at the Peoria County Courthouse. Our office provided significant support throughout the proceedings. While we are not seeking reimbursement for the regular hours worked, which exceeded $65,000, not including the extensive planning and oversight provided by me and my Undersheriffs, we do kindly request reimbursement for specific direct expenses incurred.”

The letter listed the costs for reimbursement, which totaled $47,967.56 and included overtime hours for deputies and staff, meals provided to staff assigned to the trial during trial days due to not being able to leave their posts, a small amount of medical supplies used during the proceedings, and temporary fencing around the courthouse perimeter.

“We believe these expenses represent a fair and reasonable request, as they were necessary to ensure the safety, order, and smooth operation of the trial,” Watkins said in the letter. He added that the invoice from the county does not include Peoria Police Department or Peoria Public Works expenses.

Breaking down the county’s charges, $8,129.26 was invoiced for meals, while $9,885 was charged for “core fencing.” The largest expense was for overtime hours, which totaled $29,929.97; the smallest charge, $24.03, was assessed for medical supplies.

On Thursday, Nov. 20, Watkins said he had yet to hear back from the Sangamon County administrator regarding the invoice.

Peoria County Administrator Scott Sorrell said Sangamon County is under no legal obligation to reimburse the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, nor another invoice submitted to McFadden by the Peoria County Court Administration.

“Regarding the reimbursement, under state statute, Sangamon County is under no obligation to reimburse the county or the City of Peoria for the expenses we incurred,” Sorrel told Chronicle Media. “At this time, the county has sent two invoices – one from court administration for some juror expenses and the one from the sheriff,” Sorrel told Chronicle Media. “If the court administration invoice is paid, it will be booked as revenue in the court administration budget, which is a General Fund department. For the sheriff’s invoice, any reimbursement would be booked as a revenue into the sheriff’s budget, which is also a General Fund department.”

Grayson, 31, shot and killed Massey in her south Springfield residence on July 6, 2024, after being dispatched to Massey’s home in response to a suspected prowler. The former sheriff’s deputy testified that he felt threatened by Massey, 36, who was holding a pot of boiling water and told Grayson “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus” shortly before being killed. An eight-man, four-woman jury convicted Grayson of second-degree murder, which carries a lighter sentence that the charge of first-degree murder prosecutors had pursued.

Grayson awaits sentencing in late January by Sangamon Chief Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin. Grayson’s attorneys have arguedfor a pre-sentencing release bond for Grayson, who is battling advanced colon cancer.

Sorrel declined to comment further on specific security measures employed in and around the courthouse during the Grayson trial, citing legal restrictions. An email to McFadden from Chronicle Media seeking comment on the invoice payment requests was not returned.