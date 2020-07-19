13 people shot in Peoria as fight breaks out along riverfront

Peoria police say 13 people were shot when a fight broke out in the area of Water and Hamilton streets in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 19.

At approximately 4:41 a.m., Peoria Police responded to a report of a large fight among the crowd of nearly 200 people gathered along the riverfront area.

Investigators have determined there were multiple people firing weapons, according to police.

Two victims were located at the scene, an adult male with a gunshot wound to the neck and an adult female with a gunshot wound to the back. Both victims were transported to a local hospital via ambulance with serious injuries, according to police.

Eleven victims with gunshot wounds to their extremities arrived separately to local hospitals via private vehicles.

A total of thirteen victims were shot — six males and seven females, all adults.

No injuries are considered life threatening at this time.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.