Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen moves closer to sainthood

PEORIA – Born Peter John Sheen in 1895, the late Roman Catholic Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen remains an iconic and beloved figure in the Catholic community of Peoria, where he served as both an altar boy and priest, and his birthplace at nearby El Paso, where his legacy as a world-famous theologian is still celebrated.

Soon, perhaps as early as this fall steps will be taken to elevate the late Catholic priest, archbishop, author, and television and radio host toward sainthood recognition by the Vatican: beatification.

The process of beatification, which was explained in detail to Chronicle Media by Peoria Catholic Diocese Bishop Louis Tylka, resumed in February after a more than six year delay in canonization efforts for Sheen, who was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Peoria in 1919 and went on to world renown as a religious television and radio program host from 1930 to 1957. Although baptized as Peter John Sheen he was known as Fulton, which was his mother’s maiden name.

During his lifetime, Sheen also published dozens of books on his way to becoming a worldwide celebrity before his death on Dec. 9, 1979, in New York City.

In 2019, Pope Francis approved a reported miracle attributed to Sheen’s divine intercession in the healing of a newborn infant, James Engstrom, of Goodfield, Illinois, in 2010. The cause for canonization was initially delayed in December of 2019 following concerns expressed by the Diocese of Rochester, New York, where Sheen served as Bishop from 1966 to 1969, regarding Sheen’s handling of a priest’s abuse case. Investigations by the Vatican, utilizing independent sources, ultimately cleared Sheen, according to Chicago Catholic magazine, setting the stage for the Feb. 9 reauthorization of Sheen’s beatification process.

Beatification, canonization explained

Sheen’s cause for canonization was officially opened in 2002. On July 5, 2019, Pope Francis approved the “Goodfield miracle” that reputedly occurred through the intercession of Sheen and led to calls for his beatification. A beatification ceremony was planned at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Peoria for December 2019 before its postponement. Though the Vatican’s recent announcement that Sheen’s beatification will continue did not specify a timeline, it has been reported as likely to take place later this year.

“Conversations over the last year have been about moving forward to Rome giving the approval for us to be able to do the beatification,” Tylka said. The Peoria Catholic Diocese and St. Mary’s Cathedral, along with the tomb of Archbishop Fulton Sheen, is located at 607 NE Madison St. in Peoria. The bishop explained the purpose and process of beatification involves the final steps and processes necessary before a Catholic priest may obtain posthumous sainthood, known as canonization.

“The church in examining a person’s life and considering cause for canonization is started by the local church making a request to open a ‘cause’,” he said. “Once there is a good sense of who the person was, at a particular point a cause may be opened when enough information has been submitted and it is clear that the person lived a heroic life. That person is (then) declared venerable.

“This happened for Fulton Sheen under Pope Benedict XVI (in 2012). The cause at that point continues to look at your life but through the intercession of the venerable praying for a miracle to occur. When one miracle occurs and it is approved, that opens the door to the next stage: beatification. When a person is beatified, they are declared blessed,” he said.

Confirmation of an additional miracle attributable to Sheen must be received before canonization can proceed. Currently, there are five additional claims of Sheen’s divine intercession resulting in miracles that are currently being assessed by the church for legitimacy, according to the bishop.

“When a person is declared blessed, they are given an official prayer text by the church,” he explained. “A date is assigned for their feast day (often, the anniversary of the blessed’s ascension to heaven or ordination date) that will be recognized as a date within the local church for celebrating and venerating that individual. Once a second miracle occurs and is confirmed by the church, that is when a person can be canonized as a saint.”

Prior to Pope Francis’ recognition of the Goodfield miracle, five other independent reports of possible miracles credited to Sheen’s intervention had been received by the Catholic church, according to Tylka. “We won’t begin to investigate those miracles until he is beatified. God willing, later this year we will celebrate the beatification mass and open the investigations into these five particular reports. This could take a year, two years, five years or 50 years; there is no particular clock or expiration for this process,” Tylka said.

Fulton J. Sheen “Experience” will hold artifacts

While the beatification process grinds on, plans are being made for a new Sheen-based cultural center, tentatively titled “The Archbishop Fulton Sheen Experience.” The attraction will be in the old Spalding Institute where the future theologian attended high school, near St. Mary’s Cathedral. An existing museum and gift shop located nearby is too small to contain the sheer volume of artifacts, relics and memorabilia collected from Sheen’s long career as a Catholic faith leader and media pioneer.

“We held a groundbreaking in October 2025 for an idea I came up with in 2021,” Tylka said. “At the time we were exploring the possibility of constructing a whole new museum building, but we hit the brakes on that to explore the old Spalding High School, where Sheen was valedictorian of his class. We needed to make sure the bones and the structure of the building were solid and could handle what we are dreaming of.” He estimated it could be two or more years until his “Sheen Experience” vision comes to fruition.

The museum in the design phase, along with a cultural center, will offer “a place for people to encounter Jesus Christ through Sheen,” according to Tylka. An expanded museum will feature the latest technology of the day – much like Sheen himself championed during his years as a multimedia host – that will allow visitors to encounter Sheen in a 3-D experience that will emulate the experience of being in a conclave with the famous archbishop.

“Our goal is to encounter the Lord through the heroic witness of the venerable, soon to be blessed, Archbishop Sheen, using what we have through his legacy of more than 60 books, his television and radio programs, and his own words to allow people to hear, once again, this great witness of faith in such an immersive way that is hopefully inspiring to them,” Tylka said.

The “father of televangelism”

Sometimes referred to as the father of televangelism, Sheen hosted the popular night-time radio program “The Catholic Hour” from 1930–1950 before moving to television. The universal appeal of his weekly “Life is Worth Living” TV program (1952–1957) made Sheen a household name among people of all religious denominations.

The syndicated “Fulton Sheen Program” (1961–1968) renewed Sheen’s popularity and relevance for another generation of religious television viewers, while earning Sheen an Emmy Award for Most Outstanding Television Personality. Starting in 2009, reruns of his shows began circulating on specialty networks and are still viewable today on media outlets like EWTN and YouTube.

“He had universal appeal,” Tylka said. “He had more viewers than the popular entertainers of the day, people like Milton Berle. For those who don’t know Sheen, this (beatification process) is a great opportunity to encounter one of the most significant figures of the 20th century in American culture. By giving that witness of faith and speaking on so many topics like the denunciation of communism and Marxism, he had a lot to say to all of us.”