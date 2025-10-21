Both sides prep for Massey murder trial

PEORIA – With a nine-man, three-woman jury and three alternate jurors already impaneled, Tuesday was mostly quiet at the Peoria County Courthouse as both prosecutors and defense attorneys prepared for the murder trial of ex-Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson.

Grayson, 31, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the July 6, 2024 shooting of Sangamon County resident Sonya Massey, 36. Additional charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct were dismissed in court Monday by presiding Judge Ryan Cardigan.

In addition, the judge set limits on what expert witnesses can say during their testimony. According to CBS affiliate WCIA-TV, Cardigan asked both sides to agree to refrain from using terms such as “justified,” “reasonable,” “lawful” and “unlawful” during the trial, citing potential prejudicial jury interpretations.

The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, is scheduled to begin with opening arguments at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Courtroom 210 of the Peoria County Courthouse.

Representing the defendant are attorneys Daniel Fultz and Mark Wykoff, both of Springfield.

With the slaying captured on Grayson’s own police-issued body cam and replayed on national media, the trial was moved 70 miles northwest of Springfield to Peoria due to pre-trial publicity. Body cam footage appears to show Grayson pulling his 9mm pistol and yelling at Massey, who family members say suffered from a mental disorder, to drop a pot of boiling water near her stove.

After putting the pan down and picking it up again, Massey was shot three times, including below the left eye.

While protesters, onlookers and media gathered around the courthouse Monday, the Peoria Police Department is bracing for a larger turnout once the trial begins Wednesday. To that end, the PPD advised the public and businesses of several road closures and parking restrictions that will remain in place in the courthouse area throughout the duration of the trial.

No metered parking will be available on the streets surrounding the courthouse, including Jefferson Avenue, Main and Adams streets, and Hamilton Boulevard.

The Hamilton Parking Deck will also remain closed to the public for the duration of the trial.

All offices within the Peoria County Courthouse remain open for business. Many departments offer online or phone services for residents who wish to complete transactions without visiting the courthouse.

Street closures and parking restrictions are subject to change. Updated information will be available at: https://www.peoriacounty.gov/1333/Grayson-Trial-Information.

Chronicle Media reporter Tim Alexander will be providing daily updates on the trial from inside and outside of the Peoria County Courthouse.