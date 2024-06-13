Bradley president resigns

Embattled Bradley University President Stephen Standifird will resign from his position effective

Saturday, June 15, after serving as the university’s shortest-tenured leader.

His resignation follows a November Bradley Senate resolution of no confidence in both Standifird and Provost Walter Zakahi, who has also since resigned.

“Serving as the president of Bradley University has been an incredible honor and privilege,” Standifird said in a BU news release. “Together, we have navigated numerous challenges and celebrated many successes. I am proud of what we have accomplished and am confident that Bradley University will continue to thrive and achieve great things in the future.”

Standifird took over the presidency of Bradley, a private university located in the heart of Peoria, with an enrollment of 5,400 in May 2020, becoming just the 12th president in the school’s history. He took over for Gary Roberts (2016-20), who lasted only four months longer than him in the position.

Standifird came to the BU hilltop under difficult circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic and looming budget cuts to staff (around 60 faculty members took buyouts shortly after his arrival). In July, the university announced it was facing a $13 million budget deficit, leading to the slashing of curriculum offerings and program options during the 2023-24 school year.

Standifird’s call for substantial cuts to academic programs in the fall led to a student protest and walkout, while also earning the ire of the Bradley Senate and faculty.

In all, Standifird’s budget cuts called for the discontinuation of 17 programs, while also downgrading five other programs from majors to classes in core curriculum. The proposal cut 47 positions from payroll.

On Nov. 16 WCBU Public Radio, which is located on the BU campus, reported that the BU Senate had voted “overwhelmingly” to issue no-confidence resolutions on both Standifird and Zakahi.

“President Standifird is evaluated primarily on his position as an effective leader and communicator, and has failed in these aspects,” the resolution read. “The president has largely ignored the principles of shared governance and joint determination, and his decisions have put the university in a precarious financial position and have adversely affected the reputation of the university.”

The senate resolution on Zahaki claimed he had “failed to effectively lead or advocate for academic affairs, largely ignored shared governance principles, and made decisions that will harm educational quality and the reputation of the university,” according to WCBU.

The resolution on Standifird was issued after questions about both the “urgency and magnitude” of the cuts Standifird wanted to make arose. Specifically, the University Senate said Standifird had told them issues with loan covenants were one of the main reasons for the urgency of the cuts, but said he later backtracked on the claim.

After Standifird called for at least $10 million in reductions to come from instructional spending, questions arose about Bradley’s current spending levels on athletics and administration, which he defended. In addition, Standifird set an aggressive timeline to finalize the cuts by the end of 2023, giving department heads just 30 days to weigh in on his proposed reductions.

“I recognize the discontent among some members of the faculty, and I am not dismissive of the sentiments expressed in the vote,” Standifird said of the no-confidence vote. “While the results are disappointing, we will continue to work toward a successful and sustainable future for the university.”

In Bradley’s news release, Standifird highlighted collective achievements during the last four years, including “creating a more inclusive campus, introducing a number of new programs that respond to the needs and desires of today’s students, and creating the nation’s first 5G Digitally Connected Campus.”

Named as BU interim president was current board member and recently retired RLI Corporation chairman and CEO Jonathan Michael, who will work closely with other members of the Bradley community to ensure continuity across university operations. In the BU news release, Interim President Michael recognized Standifird’s contributions and dedication to the university.

“Like many universities, Bradley faced significant challenges during the last four years,” Michael said. “We are grateful to Dr. Standifird for his hard work and leadership during this historic time. He helped the university navigate the pandemic, address enrollment issues, and he took steps to meet financial challenges. The difficult work done during the last four years is one reason the future of Bradley is very bright. We wish Dr. Standifird the very best in his next leadership role.”

Michael has served on the Bradley University Board of Trustees since 2016. Meanwhile, the BU Board of Trustees will initiate a comprehensive search for a new president.

“The Board is committed to an extremely thorough search process that will result in the right leader for Bradley University and its future,” the university stated.

Prior to Standifird and Roberts, past BU presidents include Joanne Glasser (2007-2015), David Broski (2000-2007), John Brazil (1992-99), Jerry Abegg (1970-92), Talman VanArsdale (1961-70), Howard P. Rodes (1954-60), David B.Owen (1946-52), Frederic Hamilton (1925-46), Theodore C. Burgess (1904-20) and Edward Sisson, Bradley’s original president who served from 1897-1904.

Attempts to reach Standifird and Michael for comment through the BU press office were not successful as of press time.