Chillicothe eyes future growth, industry

Residents of Chillicothe were offered an opportunity to provide input on the long-term vision for the community during a recent public open house at the Chillicothe Public Library.

Conducted by the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission, the gathering was attended by local residents eager to help shape the direction of the city’s strategic plan, which is at the halfway point of its two-decade horizon. Topics of engagement included, but were not limited to housing, parks, safety, roadways and industry.

“TRPC is supporting the city of Chillicothe in doing an update to its comprehensive plan,” said Debbi La Rue, TRPC senior planner, who greeted those attending the July 25 open house meeting. “We’re in the early stages of that planning process, and we’re setting the foundation for the future vision. At this community meeting, we are essentially getting input from the public to see what interests them, what’s important to them and what they’d like to see.”

In addition to the core topics that were on the table, comprehensive plan updates must also include discussions on health and safety, government-assisted housing and anything else that becomes “important” during the lifespan of the agreement, La Rue added.

“Best practices for a comprehensive (20-year) city plan include updates every five to 10 years. This meeting shows that Chilliothe leaders are on the ball about best practices when it comes to their long-term city planning,” she said.

Andy Ruhland, TRPC chair, was also on hand for the public open house, which had attracted dozens of Chillcotheans. Ruhland said that the Commission was hired by the city of Chillicothe several months ago to “come in and help identify areas that might need a little work. We are having this open house to get some public input in order to help revise the city’s 2014 comprehensive plan. As of right now, we plan to have (a new plan) buttoned up and ready by the second quarter of next year.”

Ruhland noted that in studying Chillicothe and its boundaries, he’s learned that city planners have long grappled with the issue of expansion and growth. Housing presents an immediate challenge in terms of growth due to a lack of available land on which to build.

“We’re trying to identify ways to increase the amount of space to put new houses on, and hopefully get some investment in those areas,” Ruhland said. “Improving parks and the riverfront area is also a part of making the town more attractive to investors and families who might want to come and build houses here.”

Also included in the open house was an announcement that the TRPC is updating the region’s maps of bicycle lanes, paths and other facilities. Isaiah Hageman, a TRPC planner, was on hand to talk to residents and collect data on existing bicycle facilities in the area with the goal of improving the city’s bicycle trail connectivity and quality.

In addition to having access to Ruhland and other TRPC planners, those attending the open house were encouraged to complete an anonymous, 12-page survey on their own long-term visions for the community. The surveys would be assimilated and studied by the TRPC to inform future planning recommendations for the city.

Mayor offers personal planning ‘wish list’

Several Chillicothe city leaders attended the open house, including Amanda Beadles, Chillicothe economic development director and steering committee member. Absent was Mayor Mike Hughes, who had planned on attending, but was ill at home at the time of the gathering.

Reached later by phone, Hughes said he was appreciative of those offering input at the open house and TRPC’s involvement in shaping the city’s comprehensive plan. He also offered Chronicle Media a glimpse at some of his own wishes for the city’s future.

“I’ll be meeting with the TRPC very soon, in fact we (the city’s steering committee) will be meeting with them every month,” said Hughes. “I do know that I would very much like to see some senior housing for the 55 and older group that is not government supplemented. Right now options are very limited for those who would like to downsize their house and get into something a little smaller without as much upkeep. There is just nothing here for them.”

Hughes would also like to see more momentum toward establishing an industrial park within the city limits. “We have the waterway and the land, and if we could entice someone to come develop that it would be nice. I think that would do a fine job for this area,” he said.

In addition, he would like to see a small marina established at a cove near Johnson Park on the Illinois River. Formerly the site of a privately owned marina, Hughes would like to see the property dredged, developed and utilized to the benefit of the city and community.

In the short term, Hughes said that work to replace the destroyed-by-flood boat dock on the Chillicothe Riverfront should be underway — somewhat — by press time for this article. “(Contractors) have been waiting for a replacement part and were supposed to start in mid-July. They are now supposed to be putting up a temporary ramp until they get the part in,” he said.

Overall, Hughes said he is excited to be a part of the Chillicothe community’s long-term plan, which includes expanding the municipal boundary by 1.5 square miles while proactively setting goals for the land.

Chillicothe residents will see more movement on the plan as the steering committee and TRPC begin stakeholder interviews and pop-up engagement events to further define the plan’s content and direction.

“No doubt about it, big changes are coming to Chillicothe. We’re doing the best we can with the money we have,” Hughes said.