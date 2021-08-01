Chillicothe Public Library hosting free vaccine clinic

Chillicothe Public Library is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe.

This is an opportunity for those ages 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The clinic is being run in partnership with the Peoria City/County Health Department.

You do not have to be from Chillicothe to get vaccinated at this clinic and no appointment. There will be a supply of all vaccines (Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna) for appropriate age groups. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for ages 12-17. All three vaccines are all approved for ages 18+. Moderna and Pfizer are 2-dose vaccines; Johnson & Johnson is a 1-dose vaccine.

For those taking the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, a follow-up clinic will be hosted at the library in September — date to be determined — or they can get their second dose at the Peoria City/County Health Department or another community vaccine clinic.

Unvaccinated individuals attending the clinic should wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, visit chillipld.org or call 309-274-2719.

For information about the vaccine, other area community vaccine clinics, and a list of resources and FAQs, visit https://www.pcchd.org/306/COVID-19-Vaccine-Clinics-Information.