Chillicothe Public Library upcoming programs

Teen Advisory Board

What is Teen Advisory Board? TAB is a group of teen volunteers, grades 9-12, who help the library and make a difference in their community by taking an active leadership role in implementing programs and advocating for youth services in Chillicothe. Gain confidence, make friends, and enjoy snacks all while learning to advocate for yourself and your place in your community. The next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 7:40 a.m.

Books+Tea

This eclectic book club for adults discusses “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (copies available to check out at the library). Join at the library or on Zoom at bit.ly/3FNBJWV.on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Winter hike

Get some fresh air and see what’s happening in the winter woods at Coal Hollow on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. Mike Contratto will be your guide. Registration required by calling 309-274-2719.

PJs and storytime

PJ Storytime is fun for the whole family. Share books, rhymes, and songs to help wind down your evening on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. This storytime is designed to engage children ages 2 and up. Pajamas are encouraged, but not required.

Lil’ Tyke Hike– animal tracking

Join environmental educator Melissa Schaefer for a winter adventure at beautiful Coal Hollow on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Learn all about the different species of animals that inhabit our woodlands. Get hands on experience identifying pelts, learning how to track predator and prey, and explore traces of other items they leave behind.

Wear warm hiking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking for a portion of this class. Meet at the main parking lot at Coal Hollow. Registration required by calling 309-274-2719. In case of inclement weather, class will be moved to the library. Co-Hosted by the Friends of Coal Hollow and Ruby Renditions.

Curiosity and cheesecake

Read and discuss true stories about our world, its people, creatures, history, science, and more on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things” by Jenny Lawson. Sponsored by Triple Dipple’s Treats & Delicacies.

Red Cross blood drive

For appointments on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 1-5 p.m., call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/give. You are eligible to donate at this drive if your last whole blood donation was on or before Dec. 1, 2021.

An evening with Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Bestselling author Silvia Moreno-Garcia discusses her newest book “Velvet Was the Night” and her genre-defying mashups of cultural noir and Lovecraftian horror on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. Moreno-Garcia is the New York Times bestselling author of the critically acclaimed novels “Certain Dark Things”, “Gods of Jade and Shadow”, and “Mexican Gothic,” which Vanity Fair called “[An] irresistibly dark feminist reimagining of the Gothic fantasy novel.” Mexican by birth, Canadian by inclination, Silvia has edited several anthologies, received many awards for her novels, and is a columnist for the Washington Post.

Jigsaw puzzle tournament

Prove your puzzle prowess by competing in our first-ever puzzle tournament, in honor of National Puzzle Day. Sign up for a time slot from Jan. 27-29 by calling 309-274-2719 or messaging us on Facebook. You can compete in the Solo or Team category (team=two or more people working together). Your task is to complete a 100-piece puzzle as fast as you can — the shortest time wins. Champions will receive a Barnes & Noble gift card.

Lego Club

The library will host Lego Club on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 3:45 p.m. For the first 15 minutes, children will be given a challenge and compete to complete it before the timer runs out. Bring your friends and your imagination.

Sarah & the Underground

Sarah & The Underground are an established, independent trio that call the beautiful city of Peoria their headquarters. They specialize in what they refer to as “SoulFolk with a twist of Jazz”—the sound that’s attracted thousands of listeners across the Midwest is best described as a big sip of warm, dark whiskey for the ears. They will perform on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

Songwriter Sarah Marie Dillard offers original compositions inspired by all things Illinois, and upright bassist Brandon Mooberry and drummer/percussionist Nick Fairley join Sarah in skillfully referencing Peoria’s jazz and folk roots with frequent nods to the area’s thriving jam scene. RSVP by calling 309-274-2719.