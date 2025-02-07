Former Rep. Ray LaHood, Bradley prof promote political bipartisanship

PEORIA — Former Republican U.S. Congressman and Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, who served in the House of Representatives for 14 years, may be the only Peorian alive who was nominated and confirmed to a presidential cabinet post.

As part of a recent Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute continuing education series, LaHood, 79, commented on some of the recent cabinet nominees put forth by President Donald Trump. The retired politician, known for his ability to work with members of both major political parties, also shared his recollections of his days in politics and offered insight on overcoming political polarization today.

LaHood, the father of current U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood and a Bradley graduate, began his remarks by recalling the bipartisan offer extended to him by newly elected President Barack Obama in late 2008.

“I was nominated by President-elect (Barack) Obama after about a 40-minute interview in Chicago where I was invited to come and talk about the interest I had in serving in his cabinet. About three or four days later I got a call from (chief of staff) Rahm Emanuel saying that ‘President-elect Obama would like you to serve as Secretary of the Department of Transportation,’” he said.

LaHood recalled his subsequent vetting process as including a “very thorough” and “full-blown” background check by the Federal Bureau of Investigation that was so far-reaching as to solicit testimony from the former Peoria elementary school teacher’s past colleagues from the late-1960s. In addition, LaHood’s neighbors were contacted by the FBI for comments about the congressman’s general character. His family’s Internal Revenue Service tax records dating back decades were requested and turned over by LaHood and Kathy, his wife.

“It really took us about two weeks to fill out the FBI background forms, fill out the Senate Commerce Committee forms, and then the White House had its own forms,” LaHood recalled. “It’s a long and arduous process that President Trump’s nominees are going through, but it’s worth it.”

The 119th U.S. Congress is apparently adhering to the cabinet nomination process regarding Trump’s picks for top cabinet positions, according to LaHood. “I think (the process) is going through the normal channels and committees. Some of these nominees have had hearings and are being questioned by the senators on those committees. Eventually they will be voted on in those committees; there are a lot of checks and balances in place,” he said.

The process is apparently at odds with Trump’s pre-election directive that, if elected, Congress and government agencies should dispense with the traditional vetting process and approve his cabinet nominees on face value. The rapid and unanimous approval of Sen. Marco Rubio as secretary of state was an exception to the long vetting process due only to Congress’ bipartisan familiarity and relationship with the Florida lawmaker and Senate Foreign Relations Committee member, according to LaHood.

Acknowledging his term as U.S. Transportation Secretary as his “highest honor of service,” LaHood said he’s been in recent contact with Trump’s designee for his old cabinet position, former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who was confirmed by the Senate on Jan. 28.

“(Duffy) and I had an extended conversation, and I tried to give him the best advice that I could,” LaHood said.

At one point in the hour-long Jan. 22 OLLI discussion, which was offered to members via Zoom, LaHood was asked by an OLLI member what the common citizen can do to help ensure a sitting president defends, upholds and protects the U.S. Constitution. LaHood responded that the most effective way to communicate your desire to see the Constitution upheld is through your elected federal lawmakers.

“We (citizens) aren’t going to have any access to the White House. You can send the White House an email, but ordinarily they’re not going to get to the President or his staff. My suggestion is to communicate your likes and dislikes, and your concern about the president upholding the Constitution, to Congressman (Eric) Sorenson, D-17th, and Congressman (Darin) LaHood, R-16th, or your senators (Tammy) Duckworth and (Dick) Durbin. Your message will get across, and they will listen to what you say,” he said.

Turning to civility — or the lack of it — in politics, LaHood said that a good amount of the divisive rhetoric the public sees and hears from Congress members in the daily news cycle is toned down when lawmakers are actually at work.

“When the cameras are on, people are trying to score points,” he said. “There is a lot more civility and collegiality behind closed doors, where people I think from both parties work together. The problem is a lot of this stuff gets played out in social media, fueled and flamed by social media — it’s a real problem. The country is clearly divided, and it gets played out in a divided Congress when the cameras are rolling.”

LaHood also spent some time hashing out his thoughts on Trump’s cabinet nominees, expressing his disapproval of the president’s recommendations of Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, Kash Patel for FBI Director, along with Robert Kennedy for Health and Human Services Secretary and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. LaHood is supportive of the appointments of Rubio and Duffy.

The end portion of the Zoom broadcast focused on how people can better get along with neighbors, co-workers and family members whose political persuasions do not align with their own. Coming from a politically divergent family himself (son Darin LaHood endorsed Trump for president while dad endorsed Kamala Harris), the ex-lawmaker felt especially qualified to address the issue.

“We’re not unique; we just happen to be a political family,” he said. “We talk to one another, we debate one another and then we try to figure out what’s best for our country.”

According to Brad McMillan, executive director of the Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service, a softening of public discourse must begin with young and soon-to-be voters, such as those he mentors as a professor at Bradley.

“What gives me hope is that this younger generation is not drawn to extremism,” said McMillan, who has lectured students on bipartisan politics for the past 18 years. “They really want people to work together to solve problems. The way we change this eventually is by reaching younger people with the notion that you can have important discussions in a civil way, and you can listen to different viewpoints.”

For more information on Bradley University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), which is offered by BU’s Division of Continuing Education and geared towards ages 50-plus, call 309-677-3900, email olli@bradley.edu or visit bradley.edu/olli. OLLI spring is underway.